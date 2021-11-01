Meredith Marks's Daughter Has a Lot Going on Outside of 'RHOSLC'By Chrissy Bobic
Nov. 1 2021, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
Like most of her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, cast member Meredith Marks is unafraid to speak her mind, and her kids are the same way. But while her son Brooks Marks is featured heavily in the show, her daughter Chloe Marks is noticeably absent from Season 2. This has led some fans to wonder why Chloe isn't on RHOSLC and if that will change in the future.
To be fair, Brooks's storyline on RHOSLC revolves around some of the other women. Because of that, it makes sense for him to pop in once or twice per episode. If you remember, he and Meredith got into some major drama with Jen Shah in Season 1, which then spilled onto social media between seasons. Now, Brooks is kind of a big part of RHOSLC even if his sister isn't.
But why isn't Chloe Marks on 'RHOSLC'?
Chloe and Brooks appeared in Season 1 of RHOSLC. But when the time came for Chloe to leave Salt Lake City and return to school, it sort of ended her short run on the show.
In Season 2, Brooks decided to take some time off and stick around home with his mom. The same can't be said for Chloe.
Instead, Chloe is plenty busy away at school. Chloe is still at the University of Colorado Boulder. And while she might come home sporadically for a visit here and there, filming RHOSLC seems to take place during the school year.
It makes sense, then, for Chloe to be more of a fleeting figure on the show. She hasn't come out to say if there's another reason why, but with Brooks's drama with Jen Shah, can you really blame her for steering clear?
According to Chloe's LinkedIn, she's busy outside of school too. She's the vice president of finance for the organization The Women's Network in Boulder, and she has a press and social media internship with the clothing brand August Getty Atelier.
Brooks Marks is on 'RHOSLC.'
Although Brooks has had his fair share of issues with Jen Shah, he is still on the show. Part of that might be because, like Meredith, Brooks is an entrepreneur.
Brooks has his own line of sweatsuits. They're even featured on RHOSLC sometimes. There's no better way to showcase his talents and get a little screen time in than to keep on trudging along on Bravo. Even if there's never a shortage of drama.
Meredith Marks's son Reid isn't on 'RHOSLC' at all.
Although both Brooks and Chloe have been on RHOSLC, Meredith's other son, Reid Marks, has yet to make his reality TV debut. But that might be the way he prefers it. His Instagram is actually private, unlike the accounts of his siblings.
A LinkedIn profile that appears to be Reid's says he has a career outside of Salt Lake City that requires most of his time. The profile lists the real estate equity company Brookfield Asset Management as his main profession, and it's based in New York City.
Meredith's older son might not be on RHOSLC, but she did share a video with Bravo in November 2020, wherein she said she was thankful for all of her kids. Who knows — maybe in time, fans will get to meet all of the Marks children.
Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.