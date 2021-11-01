Meredith Marks's Daughter Has a Lot Going on Outside of 'RHOSLC'

Like most of her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City , cast member Meredith Marks is unafraid to speak her mind, and her kids are the same way. But while her son Brooks Marks is featured heavily in the show, her daughter Chloe Marks is noticeably absent from Season 2. This has led some fans to wonder why Chloe isn't on RHOSLC and if that will change in the future.

To be fair, Brooks's storyline on RHOSLC revolves around some of the other women. Because of that, it makes sense for him to pop in once or twice per episode. If you remember, he and Meredith got into some major drama with Jen Shah in Season 1, which then spilled onto social media between seasons. Now, Brooks is kind of a big part of RHOSLC even if his sister isn't.

But why isn't Chloe Marks on 'RHOSLC'?

Chloe and Brooks appeared in Season 1 of RHOSLC. But when the time came for Chloe to leave Salt Lake City and return to school, it sort of ended her short run on the show. In Season 2, Brooks decided to take some time off and stick around home with his mom. The same can't be said for Chloe.

Instead, Chloe is plenty busy away at school. Chloe is still at the University of Colorado Boulder. And while she might come home sporadically for a visit here and there, filming RHOSLC seems to take place during the school year. It makes sense, then, for Chloe to be more of a fleeting figure on the show. She hasn't come out to say if there's another reason why, but with Brooks's drama with Jen Shah, can you really blame her for steering clear?

According to Chloe's LinkedIn, she's busy outside of school too. She's the vice president of finance for the organization The Women's Network in Boulder, and she has a press and social media internship with the clothing brand August Getty Atelier.