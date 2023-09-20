Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Inside YouTube Couple Nique and King Kaiser’s Rocky Relationship Timeline Social media influencers King Kaiser and Nique rose to fame with their YouTube channel ‘Nique & King’ in 2017. By Elizabeth Randolph Sep. 20 2023, Published 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealkingkaiserr

Just the Gist: YouTubers Nique Greene and King Kaiser Johnson shared their relationship online.

The couple broke up in July 2020 amid infidelity rumors on both sides.

They are co-parenting their son, Kaiser, born in January 2019.

YouTubers and social media influencers Dominique “Nique” Lamar Greene and King “King Kaiser” Johnson rose to online superstardom through their successful YouTube channel, Nique and King. The couple pranked each other and well-known content creators on their channel. Additionally, Nique and King shared their milestones with the world, like the birth of their son, Kaiser.

Like they celebrated their highs with the world, Nique and King also publicized their breakup online. After six years together, they parted ways, launching a three-year battle royale with their subscribers tuning in for every moment. So, how did the viral sensations go from #baegoals to dating other people? Here’s Nique and King Kaiser’s relationship timeline!

2014 — Nique and King Kaiser meet in high school

Nique and King’s love story began in their hometown, Baton Rouge, La. The pair met when Nique was a freshman, and King Kaiser was a sophomore at Woodlawn High School.

On their third day of school, King said he saw Nique when they crossed paths in the hallway with “her little braces in her mouth.” From there, the pair were inseparable and even attended prom together!

2017 — King Kaiser and Nique launch their YouTube channel ‘Nique & King’

After three years of dating, King and Nique decided to take their relationship into the YouTube stratosphere. In 2017, they debuted their YouTube channel, Nique & King, which followed their relationship.

On their platform, the couple shared storytimes of their first date, first fight, and everything. Nique and King’s channel quickly gained notoriety, and soon, they collaborated with other content creators like Queen Naija and Clarence.

January 2019 — The couple welcomes their son, Kaiser

In 2018, King and Nique announced on YouTube (where else?) that she was pregnant with their first child. The following January, the vloggers took their one million-plus subscribers along for Nique’s labor.

On Jan. 4, their son, Kaiser Johnson, was born in Houston, TX. King beamed during the video as he supported his partner during childbirth.

July 2020 — Nique and King break up, and infidelity rumors follow

After three years of growing their channel and welcoming a child, Nique and King’s relationship worsened. In July 2020, rumors began that the couple had split up, though they were still living in the same home and co-parenting Kaiser.

Although Nique and King tried to keep their breakup under wraps, they soon received infidelity rumors on both sides. Many social media users claimed King cheated on Nique with multiple women, including Nique’s close friend and fellow YouTuber Carmen Pritchett. Carmen and her husband, Corey, also have a YouTube channel, CarmenandCorey, where they post pranks and vlogs about their family, which includes their two children.

Nique, King, Carmen, and Corey were incredibly close and often traveled and collaborated on content. However, during their separation, Nique claimed that King confessed to having an affair with Carmen. Carmen denied the experience, and Corey and Carmen accused the couple of “stalking” them in a response video.

Social media onlookers also accused Nique of cheating on King Kaiser with at least two people in the music industry. One of the ongoing rumors was that she dated rapper Fredo Bangs while still with King Kaiser.

September 2020 — Nique denies cheating on King and claims he lied about an affair with Carmen.

In September 2020, Nique and King shared more details about their relationship’s demise on separate YouTube channels. The notoriously private couple had stopped holding back, especially Nique. During one of her September 2020 videos on her channel, “Life As Nique,” Nique posted a storytime titled “All I’ma Say” and began discussing her and King’s split. While explaining that they were still living in the same house but on opposite floors of their home, she stated that King “lied” about many things before they broke up.

Nique claimed that King repeatedly cheated on her while living in the same house. She also said King admitted to his treacherous acts after the split, including allegedly lying about his and Carmen’s affair to try and hurt Nique.

November 2020 — King divulges details regarding his and Nique’s relationship in a documentary. She responds.

Amid their messy back-and-forth moments online, King released a documentary called Time Will Tell on YouTube. The documentary allowed King to discuss his rise to fame and personal battles in his own words. During a portion of the documentary, King opened up about his and Nique’s relationship and what led to them no longer being together. Soon after the documentary aired, many of Nique and King’s followers asked her to respond to the video.

In November 2020, the influencer obliged and reacted to the documentary on her channel. Although Nique said she liked how the video looked, she shared that King left several “gaps” regarding their relationship, such as the timeline of their separation. Nique also used her video to confirm that King had moved on to another relationship. The YouTuber said his girlfriend, Jaina, was a hairstylist he told her “not to worry about” while they were dating.

March 2023 — Nique and King Kaiser are back to fighting online as he refers to her as a “manipulative BM.”

Despite their romantic relationship being over, Nique and King will always be connected because of their son, Kaiser. However, their co-parenting relationship has seen its ups and downs. In March 2023, King released a video titled, “RESPONDING TO MY MANIPULATIVE BM,” as he discussed a disagreement he and Nique had over his son’s school dropoff schedule. While venting about their debate, King was criticized for calling his former partner a “BM.”

Several days later, Nique responded to King’s video, called him “childish,” and reminded him they were “supposed to be a family” and that he could’ve kept their incredibly private matter offline.

September 2023 — Nique and King Kaiser apologize to each other three years after their split.

While co-parenting is still something the former lovebirds are navigating, they decided to squash their online drama for now. In September 2023, King Kaiser released a video on his channel named “APOLOGIZING TO NIQUE *Face to Face.* During the former couple’s 21-minute sitdown, they discussed their current goals and reflected on their previous channel, Nique and King.

King and Nique also apologized to each other for airing out their dirty laundry in front of the world. They then stated they would “always be family” and have a “bond” as Kaiser’s parents. Additionally, King confirmed he’s “happy” for Nique’s new relationship with basketball player Dwayne Bacon. Following the video, the couple’s fans applauded them for their positive example of co-parenting.

“We watched you guys grow 🥹 from the start to the end of the relationship. I’m proud of you all for being this mature !!” one fan wrote. “This is what you call adulting! At the end of the day, the kids come first & they’re gonna see this one day!!! Proud of you ALL!” another cheered.

