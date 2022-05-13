Dan Howell and Phil Lester's Love Story Has Captivated Millions of YouTube Viewers

Dan Howell and Phil Lester's Love Story Has Captivated Millions of YouTube ViewersBy Chris Barilla
May. 13 2022, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
If you're a fan of YouTube's plethora of quality gaming content creators, then odds are that you've heard of DanAndPhilGAMES. The British duo, consisting of Dan Howell and Phil Lester, have been enchanting millions of viewers with their banter and serious gaming skills for well over a decade now, and in that time have built a massive devout following online.
Although gaming is the main focus of their joint channel, many fans have taken quite an interest in Dan and Phil's private lives as well, namely if there's anything that would suggest that they're more than just friends going on between the two. With that being said, are Dan and Phil together romantically? Here's what we know about their relationship.
Are Dan and Phil together? The YouTube stars have kept their love lives fairly secretive.
In a video released in 2019 on his personal channel, Dan officially came out as a gay man and explained his feelings towards Phil to his fans.
"It was more than just a love affair," the gamer explained of his relationship with his channel partner. "This is someone who genuinely cared about my health. I trusted them. For the first time since I was a tiny child, I felt safe… we are truly great friends. As in, true soul mates."
Unfortunately, Dan didn't give a whole lot of information about their relationship status after that, telling fans in the same video "I’m sure a lot of people want to know a lot more than that, which I take as a compliment," before later adding, "I prefer to keep my personal life private, Phil is similar."
Shortly after, Phil shared his own coming out video on YouTube, but it didn't include further insight into his relationship with Dan.
In 2021, the duo revealed that they bought a house together on Twitter. However, things have largely changed about their internet presence as a duo in the last few years. Dan and Phil haven't released a collaborative video on their gaming channel since Dec. 24, 2018, and while Phil still posts on his personal channel, Dan has forgone posting on his channel for quite a while. Despite this, he still appears on Phil's channel from time to time, like in this video shared at the end of 2021.
The duo did come together on another occasion directly prior to the aforementioned moment for a video on Phil's channel where they discussed their lives overall at that point, as well as the then-recent acquisition of their house. However, they did not elaborate on if they are still romantically involved with one another.
What Dan did announce in that video was his book, You Will Get Through This Night, a mental health guide featuring commentary from Dr. Heather Bolton.
As for the future of their joint gaming channel, Dan revealed that the duo may eventually return to it. "We haven't made some secret dramatic decision about secretly never coming back. I'm just taking time. Maybe we'll return to it, maybe we'll do streaming, Twitch stuff. Maybe we'll just do other things like this in the future."
"We didn't know how long the pause was going to be and we didn't anticipate that," Phil added," But at the moment it's still like, we don't know."
Although fans may be in the dark regarding the specifics of their relationship to this day, if one thing is evident from the comments under the aforementioned videos, it's that fans are just glad to see the duo happy, thriving, and making content together.