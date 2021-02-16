Aloe Blacc and His Wife Are Both Musicians but Always Put Family First

Singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc has been named one of the best artists of our time. He is best known for his singles "I Need a Dollar", "The Man", which topped the charts in the UK. He is probably most known, however, for writing and performing vocals on Avicii's "Wake Me Up", which topped the charts in 22 countries, including the United States.

While music remains a passion of Aloe’s, there is no denying that his family takes precedence. Aloe Blacc married his wife , Maya Jupiter, in 2010 and since then, the two have been a musical force for their family and for the industry.

Aloe Blacc’s wife is also a musician.

Aloe Blacc married Maya Jupiter, a Mexican-born Australian musician, in 2010. Maya, whose real name is Melissha Martinez, is a rapper, songwriter, MC and radio personality. She released her debut album, Today, in 2003. She was also a member of the hip-hop group, Foreign Heights, which released a self-titled album in 2007.

The trio was nominated for 'Best Urban Release' for "Get Yours (Remix)" at the ARIA Music Awards in 2007. When she wasn’t working on her music, Maya hosted the national radio station, Triple J's weekly Hip-Hop Show from 2004 to 2008. She then went on to pursue her solo career in Los Angeles where she released her second album, Maya Jupiter, in December 2010.

The couple met when Maya was working on her radio show and Aloe was a guest. “Maya and I met while I was at a music conference in Melbourne, Australia. Maya was hosting a national radio and television show and interviewed me,” he told People . “This was before I had any major success, so I was lucky to get an interview. We kept in touch and when she came to the U.S. in 2007 for the Grammys, I got lucky with another interview.”

