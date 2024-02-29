Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Finds Major Success With Coconut Water Company During the Season 13 reunion of 'RHOBH,' Crystal reveals that her coconut water company, Real Coco, is currently valued at well over $100 million. By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 29 2024, Published 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has come to an end, but the drama is far from over! In fact, these glamorous ladies are keeping the gossip flowing about their academic successes and career triumphs.

At the highly anticipated Season 13 reunion, it feels like a showdown of accomplishments! Take, for instance, when Crystal Kung Minkoff surprises Dorit Kemsley by revealing that she's not only a pretty face — she's also remarkably intelligent and business-savvy. Curious to learn more? Don't click away just yet because we're about to delve into all the juicy details of Crystal and her brother's thriving coconut water company, Real Coco.

'RHOBH' star Crystal Minkoff's coconut water brand is worth $100 million.

During the Season 13 reunion, Crystal proudly declares, "I've built a company worth over $100 million right now." The host, Andy Cohen, seeks clarification, asking, "The coconut water?" Crystal affirms, "Yes," confirming his assumption.

With that in mind, it's obvious that the Chinese-American television personality has enjoyed significant success with her coconut water company, Real Coco, which she co-founded alongside her pop star brother, Jeffrey Kung.

As stated on the company's official website, the Real Coco team is dedicated to delivering the purest, cleanest, and most delicious coconut products available. In terms of their mission, Real Coco is committed to continually exploring ways to benefit our planet and its inhabitants.

Their plant-based hydrating products, namely coconut water, are USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Paleo & Keto Friendly, and Kosher certified. If you're curious about the source of these delightful coconuts, look no further than the verdant jungles of Vietnam and Thailand! Real Coco's coconuts have been cultivated in the same farming communities for generations.

Crystal disclosed that she and her brother launched Real Coco in Asia.

In early June 2021, Crystal sat down with The Daily Dish to chat about her brother and their company. When discussing how they conceived the idea for Real Coco, she said, "It's funny. It's like, even though that all happened, it's still sort of out of sight, out of mind, because he lives in China and we're here [in California]."

She explained, "When this opportunity came up [for Real Coco], we started our coconut water company in Asia 'cause we source everything from Southeast Asia, it just made sense. So, he ran all the logistics of it, and I helped develop all the products."

Crystal added, "I create the new products, and it was just sort of a fun project on the side that sort of became a much bigger thing. My brother and I and my best friend, the three of us, we're so close, and so, it was such a fun thing to do that keeps us constantly connected."