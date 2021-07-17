The "Here Comes the Boy" TikTok Video Proves Cats Still Own the Internet

While it's nearly to impossible to tell in advance which internet video clips are going to become viral sensations, there are some commonalities among them. A big one is personal enthusiasm. There's something wonderful about a person fighting to enjoy what they're doing even if, on paper, it doesn't make much sense. Take a look at this Buenas Buenas TikTok to know exactly what I'm talking about.

And of course, there are always video clips of cats, like this " Here Comes the Boy " video that is taking over TikTok . It's not hard to see why.

What is the "Here Comes the Boy" TikTok video?

The original clip was uploaded by TIkTok user @june_banoon, but I'm not entirely convinced that this isn't just a burner account of Zooey Deschanel reviving her Jess Day character from New Girl.

The short video itself is a very simple one. In it, we see a very nice cat quietly walk up to the TikToker as they record the gentle little creature. The person behind the camera simply half-sings, half speaks: "Here Comes the Boooo-ooy" with a combination of texts and emojis to accentuate their affection for the feline.

It's just a wholesome and inexplicably funny declaration of love for the cat by @june_banoon, and it resonated with folks all over the web. If you haven't seen it yet, take a gander for yourself to see what all of the fuss is about:

Does it do anything for you? Well, even if it doesn't, there are millions of people who like the clip who are enamored with the little kitty and @june_banoon's reaction to the little guy.

And in typical TikTok fashion, there are tons of folks who are showcasing their affection by taking the audio of this human greeting the cat and either duetting it or recording their own videos using the audio. Just take a listen at this one below and tell me Prom Kings all over America aren't going to be using this audio when they make their grand entrance.

The applications for this instant e-classic are limitless. Bar mitzvahs! When a baby boy is born! A Culture Club reunion when the OG singer of the group approaches the stage! Come on. I mean, it's perfect.

The remixed version featuring the sleepy synth and dreamy piano arrangement has spawned throngs of pet appreciation posts that are populating TikTok. A lot of people are using the short track to give love to other cats as well.

Others are using it to give a shout-out to original artwork that shows the wonderful relationship between a mother and her enthusiastic young son.

And others are using it as a means of showing off the love they have for someone they're crushing on hardcore, like this green-eyed handsome man.