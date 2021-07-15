People Are Searching the Term Art of the Zoo, and Are Shocked By What They Find

Although it may seem strange to want to horrify yourself or someone around you by introducing them to "art of the zoo," part of the appeal of the videos is knowing how exaggerated the responses will be. It's not often you get to see a genuine reaction to something truly shocking, and part of the appeal of the "art of the zoo" trend is the severe reactions in the videos.

Fortunately, if you don't want to see the descriptions and images related to "art of the zoo," you don't have to go looking for them. Instead, you can just read an article that explains what the deal is and move on.

Like all TikTok trends, taking part is totally optional.