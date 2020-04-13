Here's How to Use the Color Selector Filter on TikTok

Here's How to Use the Color Selector Filter on TikTokBy Sara Belcher
Let's face it: the popular video-sharing app TikTok is one of the newest and easiest places to go viral on, but the key to getting viewers' attention is making a video worth watching.
The "For You" page is filled with a variety of content from users, catering to all interests. While it's easy to land on the page, it's not easy to keep your video popular.
But certain filters, like the color selector filter, are tools built into the app that can make your videos more appealing.
The catch is, the color selector filter can be hard to find. But here's where to find the elusive filter to make your videos that much more enticing.
Here's where to find the color selection filter.
The color selection filter has been used by a lot of users on the app. When the filter is applied to a video, it isolates only one color, greying out everything else. Not only are creators using it to add a fun effect to their content, but they're even using it to settle debates about eye or hair color.
To use the filter, you have to select it before you begin shooting your video. At the bottom of the filming tab, there's an option called "Effects" next to the record button. Tap on this and scroll through the "Trending" section of the filters.
The color selection filter will be labeled with a white face with a blue and grey background, with a color bar going through the middle of it. To isolate a color, tap on the bar to select the color you want, and the filter will highlight whatever in the frame has those hues.
If you're looking to use the filter to prove the color of your eyes or something else, make sure the room has adequate natural lighting, or the results may not be completely accurate.
Once you start filming the video, the color bar will go away, so it's important to select the color before you begin filming.
There's also a filter to color your whole video.
If you're looking to add a fun hue of color to your video instead of isolating one color, there's another filter built into the app that will also do that. To find it, follow the same steps as you did with the color selection filter, searching under the "Trending" tab of the effects before you film your video.
The filter is labeled with a white face on a rainbow background. By selecting this filter, you can add a hue to whatever video you film, giving a fun tint to your content.
The filter works similarly to the color selection one. Once selected, two color bars will appear on your screen. Once you select a color, you can also adjust it's hue by tapping anywhere on the lower color bar, either making your color darker or more vibrant.
Unlike the color selector filter, this one is less popular, but can still be used to add a different element to your videos.