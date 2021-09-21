This Is Not a Drill — Pinning Comments on TikTok Is Officially a Thing

Pinning stickers on your videos is another cool way to show your creativity. Per Social Media Today , the feature lets you place a sticker on an object in your video clip, where it will stay put and change size based on the clip's movement.

@TikTok posted a video illustrating how you can pin a sticker by selecting your preferred placement, using the slider to find the exact spot you want, and choosing the duration of time you want the sticker to appear as well.

Now Introducing: STICKER PINNING! Pin stickers to your videos and make magic happen.

To start, record a video and tap the next arrow to get into editing mode. Choose “Stickers” at the bottom of the screen and find a sticker that speaks to you. Move the sticker to your location of choice, tap on it, and select "Pin." Use the slider to choose the placement of your sticker. Select "Pin" again once you're satisfied.

You can also select "Set Duration" and use a slide bar to choose how long the sticker will appear.

The pinning sticker feature is available with the latest version of TikTok. Make sure that you update your TikTok app so you can make some magic happen.