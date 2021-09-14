The "Grace Kelly" TikTok Challenge Has Captured Everyone's Attention

The "Grace Kelly" TikTok Challenge Has Captured Everyone's AttentionBy Chris Barilla
Sep. 14 2021, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
There really isn't any place quite like TikTok to find the latest and greatest viral trends. The app's users have created a considerable amount of them over the last few years. Whether through dancing, singing, or any other form of creative expression, the viral moments that happen on TikTok have pretty much every other platform beat when it comes to their resounding cultural impact.
The latest and greatest trend takes the form of the "Grace Kelly" challenge, which has captivated the attention of everyone from casual users to even A-list movie celebs. With that being said, what exactly is the "Grace Kelly" TikTok challenge and what big names have taken part in it? Keep reading to find out!
What is TikTok's "Grace Kelly" challenge?
The challenge wholly focuses on users sharing their renditions of the hit 2007 song by Mika called "Grace Kelly." The track features multiple vocal fluctuations and layering and is basically perfect for duetting, a concept that has become popular thanks wholly to TikTok.
TikTokers are tasked with singing harmonies from the song in different pitches. "I could be brown, I could be blue, I could be violet sky, I could be hurtful, I could be purple, I could be anything you like," are the main lyrics shared by those participating in the trend. Users sing these words at different pitches, overlapping as they try to reach higher notes.
At the end of it all, the users try to recreate Mika's famous high note from the song, which has produced some truly hilarious results. The #GraceKelly page on TikTok has over 131 million views at the time of this writing, and is full of everyone from the app's biggest stars to new users looking to get in on the fun.
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell got in on the fun, sharing their hilarious rendition of the "Grace Kelly" challenge.
Award-winning actors Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell decided they too wanted to join in on the "Grace Kelly" challenge, with Ryan sharing their rendition across his various social media platforms.
The video starts off innocently enough, with just Ryan singing the first part of "Grace Kelly." However, as the Deadpool star advances through the song and attempts to hit the high notes, he gets a little help from his longtime friend, Will.
The Elf star goes on to add his own rendition of the high notes, which hilariously annoys Ryan until the end of the video clip. For the caption, Ryan wrote, "Late to the Grace Kelly Tik Tok trend but WAY early for our Christmas movie musical."
The TikTok isn't all that Ryan and Will are collaborating on, however, as the duo has also been filming a project together since 2019. Described as a musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella A Christmas Carol, the two stars are working alongside Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani to finally bring the modern take on the classic tale to theaters for the 2021 holiday season.