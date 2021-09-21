TikTok's Origami Camp Is a Viral Event That Brought Two Unlikely Groups Together

Let’s be honest: TikTok is in a league of its own when it comes to generating viral content. Users show off their personalities through a plethora of trends, challenges, food recipes, and more. And the latest sensation catching everyone's interest is “Origami Camp.”

At first, you’d think that the hashtag #Origamicamp is related to the Japanese art of paper folding. But on TikTok, things are seldom as they seem. So, the question stands: What is origami camp? Read on to get your answer.

@hawkhatesyou really organized an orgy so big & awesome that it briefly broke the internet. What a time to be alive lmao https://t.co/krWpQcAwMI

The idea of TikTok houses filled with creators living together and producing content is not a new concept. However, origami camp takes a different approach since the experience only lasted for a few days.

Many creators joked about having an orgy, but the videos are around hilarious challenges and trends — all without a specific format.

Most people would think that a combination of TikTok and OnlyFans creators would produce NSFW content, but what's posted on TikTok shows them simply hanging out behind the scenes.

Per Dexerto , origami camp involves TikTok stars and OnlyFans creators coming together for a weekend cabin trip to create content for their respective channels.

Origami camp has generated tons of buzz on TikTok and Twitter alike.

Like many trends and challenges on TikTok, origami camp has taken on a life of its own. As of this writing, the hashtag #origamicamp has 23 million views. Some of the most popular #origamicamp videos include clips from @auntie_taylorthanos. Her TikTok with @demonsplit has garnered 1 million views and counting as of Sept. 21, 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, a TikTok of @demonsplit rapping the lyrics to Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” with other creators in the background has also earned 1 million views, as of this writing. Users across TikTok and Twitter have given creators a thumbs up for their content, with many inquiring about the sign-up process for the next origami camp retreat.

Who else is tryin to figure out how to sign up for #OrigamiCamp next summer? — 🎥 Teddy (@BunBunnyBitch) September 20, 2021 Source: Twitter