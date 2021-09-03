Yes, You Can Anonymously Report Accounts on TikTok

Reporting a video you come across on your TikTok feed is actually pretty simple. Before you file a report, though, make sure that the video actually violates either the app's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service, and that you're not just reporting it because you don't agree with its content.

To report a video, select the share button in the bottom right corner of the screen and select the "Report" icon. Then, pick why you believe the video should not be on the platform.