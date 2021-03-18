TikTok Users Are Freaking out About Their FYP Feeds Not Working

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, was a dark day for TikTok users everywhere. They hurried to the internet to report that TikTok was down because, as they shared on other social media sites, they weren't seeing typical content in their FYP feeds. Instead, they were seeing videos that already had hundreds of thousands of likes and accounts that belonged to verified users.

Typically, you'll see a mixed bag of viral content and newer videos that were posted moments before you opened the app. And most users prefer TikTok that way. So when users reported their FYP feeds being full of content that had never been of interest to them, it sent the rest of TikTok into a tailspin and many demanded to know what was going on.

I hate when I'm on tiktok and the algorithm glitches, now my fyp is showing straight tiktok pic.twitter.com/rIFE2R27FL

While TikTok hasn't released a statement or any information about why users' FYP feeds are suddenly seemingly reset, there's a chance that the problem may be fixed as quickly as it came about. If there's a bug causing the reset, TikTok technicians may be fixing it right now.

The tech support Twitter page for TikTok hasn't announced any fixed issue, though, and comments about the FYP malfunctioning on TikTok's other Twitter account have been left unanswered.