If You Want to Do a TikTok Q&A You'll Need to Have at Least 10,000 Followers

It isn't uncommon for social media platforms to go "stale" after a while, which prompts developers to go and add a bunch of new features to get users more and more engaged with their product. It's why Instagram went from being a simple photo-sharing app to the monolith of engagement it is today and how Facebook evolved from a student "hotness" ranking system to a highway for misinformation utilized to influence elections.

TikTok's constantly adding new features too, like Q&A — here's how to do one.