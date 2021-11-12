The "Bark at Your Dog" Trend Is Taking Over TikTok

The "Bark at Your Dog" Trend Is Taking Over TikTokBy Stephanie Harper
Nov. 12 2021, Published 1:33 p.m. ET
It seems like new trends pop up on TikTok nearly every single day. Some trends are silly while others border on being dangerous. Who remembers how harmful the Milk Crate Challenge on TikTok was? Even the Silhouette Challenge started out as something fun to do until TikTokers realized their entire bodies could be exposed with a quick editing hack.
Now, there's something new taking over TikTok: The Bark at Your Dog Challenge. Here’s what to know about the new trend.
What is the Bark at Your Dog Challenge?
TikTok users post cute videos of their dogs on the social media platform all the time, but now that a new dog-related trend is on the rise, it’s giving people another excuse to spend more time with their pets.
For this challenge, TikTok users bark at their pup and record their reaction. In one video, an older golden retriever stares back at his owner looking very confused by what’s going on. In another video, a puppy runs away and hides from his barking owner by scooting under the couch.
However, in another video, a German shepherd swipes at his owner’s cheek, leaving the owner questioning whether or not she’s bleeding! The German shepherd quickly tries to do some damage control by climbing on top of her to see if she's all right.
And one video showcases a large-sized dog staring angrily at his barking owner before quietly growling back in full-on defense mode.
There's also a video in which a pit bull leaps around his living room trying to figure out where the barking noise is coming from. He doesn’t think the bark could be coming from his owner so he jumps over to the window to see if the bark is coming from another dog outside.
Clearly, the reactions can vary!
Are there any other dog-barking TikTok trends?
In mid-September 2021, another dog-barking trend was gaining traction on TikTok. Camp Ernst Middle School, which is located in the Bone County School District in Kentucky, dealt with some ongoing social media–related issues for a little while there. According to Fox 19, a spokesperson from the school said they witnessed students "making animal noises toward each other, specifically barking.” They also noted a change in wardrobe for plenty of the kids as well.
The rep stated, “We are noticing kids wearing items that are not school appropriate such as collars (they do not appear to be necklaces) and leather straps with spikes which can be a safety concern.” While they mentioned it was important for the kids to still feel like they could express themselves as individuals, the dog-collar-wearing mixed with dog-barking trend wasn’t appropriate behavior on campus.
That particular trend seemed to be a lot different than this Bark at Your Dog Challenge, obviously. Only time will tell what new pup-related trends pop up on the platform next.