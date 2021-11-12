The "Bark at Your Dog" Trend Is Taking Over TikTok

TikTok users post cute videos of their dogs on the social media platform all the time, but now that a new dog-related trend is on the rise, it’s giving people another excuse to spend more time with their pets.

For this challenge, TikTok users bark at their pup and record their reaction. In one video, an older golden retriever stares back at his owner looking very confused by what’s going on. In another video, a puppy runs away and hides from his barking owner by scooting under the couch.