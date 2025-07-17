“Applaud Companies That Do This” — Woman Gets Corporate McDonald’s Job, Starts as Cook "Everything look like it’s made of paper." By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 17 2025, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @sarahmpov

Sarah M. (@sarahmpov), a Duke University graduate, was excited to be a "corporate baddie" after securing a position with McDonald's. However, that excitement transitioned to concern upon seeing what she would have to wear for the first 16 weeks of her job. That's because, as part of her position, she was required to work in one of the chain's restaurants in order to better understand the daily processes Mickey D's workers undergo.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah revealed her work uniform in a viral TikTok and explained that for about four months, she'd be a fast food worker. This entails working in the kitchen, handling customer orders, and becoming well-acquainted with the food that Mickey D's serves its patrons on a daily basis. It also means that she has to don an uniform that she doesn't seem to be the biggest fan of.

Article continues below advertisement

"Uniform reveal for my first 16 weeks of my job working for McDonald's after graduating from Duke University. Because the first 16 weeks of my job I am working in an actual McDonald's. Making the food, serving customers," she says at the onset of her clip, looking directly into the camera.

At this point in the video, she sets her phone down and then backs away from the lens to reveal her outfit. She's wearing a pair of thin slacks along with a light blue shirt with a half-length neck zipper. She moves backwards as if she's an animatronic band member from a kids' pizza place with her arms outstretched on each side.

Article continues below advertisement

As she does so, she stares directly into the camera before putting her hands on her hips. Next, she says, "Yeah," in what doesn't appear to be a very pleasant tone. "This is my first time trying my outfit on," she says, hiking up her pants.

Next, she pulls on the article of clothing's waist band in order to reveal all of the additional room that's in them. The getup doesn't exactly give off a high fashion vibe. "My pants are way too big. I got a size six and a size eight and these are the sixes. They're too big. And this is where they sit comfortably on my waist," she says.

Article continues below advertisement

@sarahmpov LOVED my restaurant training today if it wasn’t obvious 🤣 if you stay till the end I have BIG NEWSSS coming tmr 😍 feeling SO grateful rn #postgradjob ♬ original sound - sarah m Source: TikTok | @sarahmpov

To demonstrate how ill-fitting the clothes are, she begins to kick out her feet, demonstrating that she's now the proud owner of a pair of McHigh-Waters. "Look at how short they are. I don't know why I didn't have options for longs, but I'm six foot. So there's gonna be ankle pants, I guess. I hope I don't get dress coded for that," the TikToker said, expressing concerns that she may get in trouble for her uniform not fitting properly.

Article continues below advertisement

"And, in addition to this outfit I also have this," she says, whilst holding out what appears to be a long blue ribbon in front of the camera. "I think it's a headband, like it velcros right here," she says as she holds out the piece of fabric to the lens.

Afterwards, she fastens one strip of the headband's velcro side to the other. Following this, she places it on her head in order to help keep her hair back. Once it's placed on her head, she approaches the camera and admits she is still lost as to what she's supposed to do with the piece of fabric that was given to her.

Article continues below advertisement

@sarahmpov day 3 & MAJOR uniform upgrades 🙏 I think I FINALLY got the ascot right?!!! love that I have the opportunity to progress every day & thankful it’s wednesday 💛 ♬ original sound - sarah m Source: TikTok | @sarahmpov

"Yeah I really have no idea what's going on right now," the TikToker exclaims. Then, she adjusts the band to go over her hair in a different fashion, but this doesn't appear to please her either. "Oh my gosh, guys," she says, stifling her laughter before extricating the band from off of her head. "I was so ready to be a corporate baddie," she says, grinning into the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Afterwards, she holds the camera up to reveal herself still wearing the uniform as she relays that McDonald's had other plans. "And for the next 16 weeks this is what I'm gonna be wearing. A McDonald's franchise manager outfit. I need different pants so bad and I don't understand the point of this headband."

In a follow-up video, Sarah confirmed what someone else in the comments section of one of her videos stated. Which is that the headband isn't a headband at all, but rather, an ascot. Moreover, she showed off her Mickey D's pin that she affixed to her work sweater, and, with a grin, she delineated how her second day of work went.

Article continues below advertisement

After rattling off another fit check, Sarah states that wearing the ascot is a bit difficult for her because when she ties it around her neck, it's much too tight. "This is like a choker on me," she says. Afterwards, she said that she's going to ask her manager about the appropriate way to wear the accessory.

Article continues below advertisement

However, she did mention that she opted not to wear it on her first day of work and was told by management that she was dressed well for the job. In yet another video, she explained that the job she secured with McDonald's was that of an independent consultant. The reason why the restaurant requires her to spend four months working at a Mickey D's is to help her perform her job to the best of her ability.

@sarahmpov my 1st day in restaurant training & WOW do I ALREADY have an immense appreciation for McDonald’s workers bc it is NOT as easy as it may seem 😀 ♬ カフェでボサノバを聴く休日 - ya-su Source: TikTok | @sarahmpov