The Laziest Workers Are the Ones Who Get Promotions, Corporate TikToker Claims

She stated that a lot of their success has to do with a false persona that gets them through their work days and leave impressions that they possess the traits of a leader, without actually performing any real leadership work.

"These people love competition. They love to be the winner and they will stop at nothing to have that satisfaction...they ooze confidence even if they are fake a-- b---hes, which most of them are we know this, and they're terrible, they exude confidence."