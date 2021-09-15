Miss Ronald McDonald? Blame the Great Clown Panic of 2016

Mascots are a funny phenomenon. You would think that you wouldn't need a cartoon dog to sell you sweetened bits of grain corn and artificial flavoring, but it certainly helps. In some instances, mascots become cultural icons that are even bigger than the products they were designed to sell in the first place. Heck, sometimes they even get their own video games that have become the bane of GameStops everywhere.

For decades, Ronald the clown has been synonymous with McDonald's, but he's been absent in recent years. So what happened to him?