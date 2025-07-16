“When They Left for College” — Woman Asks Mom and Aunt What They Liked About Being Moms "Oh god no. I was so sick." By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 16 2025, 4:58 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @rgomusicly

A woman interviewed her mom and aunt for a Mother's Day themed post and asked them what they enjoyed about motherhood. But the two women stated that they couldn't think of a single thing that they liked. Reshma Gopaldas (@rgomusicly) uploaded footage of her interview with her mom and aunt on TikTok, which garnered over 2.8 million views on the popular social media application.

Reshma begins her video with a recording of herself sitting in front of the camera beside her mother and her aunt. She then rattles off her first question for the women in the clip. "Did either of you want three children?" The two immediately reject this notion.

"Never, I didn't want even want two," Reshma's aunt says. "Hmm," Reshma says before asking another question. "What's your favorite part of being a mother?" The two women take a brief pause before the woman to Reshma's left says, "When they left for college." Next, she turns to her right and asks her mom, "You?"

The other subject of her familial interview can be heard audibly contemplating before stating, "it was positive actually." This prompts the woman's sister on the left to say with a wry smile, "because she was never home with them, she was at work."

This elicits laughter from Reshma, but her mom explains herself further. "No what I'm saying is yeah, life became easier when they left home." Reshma was stunned hearing that both her mother and aunt relayed that their favorite part of being a mom was when their children left the house.

"Your favorite part of motherhood for both of you is when all of us left your house?" she asks, incredulously. Both her mother and aunt, right on cue say, "um-hmm," in unison. Reshma appears to refuse this as their final answer and explicates further.

"Maybe I'm not fully..." Then the woman to her left begins speaking. "Roma and I are not children people. We love our children, our family children. But not randomly, OK? We say, 'Oh my children are home,' none of that bull," she explains.

Reshma responds with a follow-up question in an attempt to try and get her mother and aunt to share any positive experiences with their children when they were younger and living in the house. "So when were home, was there a moment that was your favorite?"

Her aunt quickly says, "When you were sleeping," to which the woman to Reshma's right says, "mm-hmm." Reshma laughs again but still tries to extricate some type of fond memory the two had with their children during their conversation.

"OK when we were home and awake, was there a favorite moment where you were like, 'Oh, I actually like being a mom'?" the TikToker asks. However, her aunt was quick to shoot down that notion. "I don't think it ever occurred to me," she tells Reshma.

The woman to Reshma's right seems to concur with that assessment, making noises in agreement during their recorded conversation. Reshma then furrows her brow and asks, "You have not liked one part of being mothers?" Her aunt says, "Absolutely. We love our children ... but we never enjoyed motherhood. I especially didn't."

Upon hearing this confession, Reshma lets out a loud sigh and follows up with another query. "Did you enjoy being pregnant?" she asks her aunt and mom. But her aunt is very quick to shoot that idea down as well. "Oh God no. I was so sick," the woman says. Reshma's interview subject on the right agrees, stating she too was "sick the whole time."

"I could only have Coke and French bread. That's why I gained 40lbs during my pregnancies." Reshma's aunt states. Reshma agrees that this doesn't sound like an ideal diet. "Yeah Coca-Cola will kill you," she states, to which her mom says, "Mm-hmm."

To recap, Reshma then asks, "So literally you can't think of anything about being mothers that you've enjoyed?" The woman on her left agrees with Reshma's assessment, "Nope." She then turns to her mother and asks if that's the case, but she agrees with her sister. "No," she says, which prompts a chuckle from Reshma's aunt.