6 Easy Mother’s Day Cocktails Anyone Can Make at Home

6 Easy Mother’s Day Cocktails Anyone Can Make at HomeBy Jamie Lerner
May. 7 2021, Published 9:53 p.m. ET
One of the best holidays is Mother’s Day because we get to celebrate our moms and those who were maternal figures to us! And there’s no better way to celebrate than with a cocktail (or two or three), so we put together a list of some very mom-friendly cocktails.
This Mother’s Day, we want to make it easier than ever to show our motherly figures how much we love them with some special cocktails. These cocktails will have your moms asking, “Why did you ever go to college when you could’ve been a bartender?” From one bartender to anyone who wants to celebrate their moms, here’s a list of six favorite Mother’s Day cocktails.
Mother’s Day Cocktail No. 1: The Mom-arita
OK, many of us think of mimosas as the ultimate brunch cocktail, which feeds into its Mother’s Day reputation. But what if we combined the mimosa with a margarita? Then we get a super simple and delicious Mom-arita cocktail!
Ingredients
- .25 ounce lime juice
- .5 ounce tequila
- 2 ounces orange juice
- Prosecco (or any sparkling white)
- Lime and orange for garnish
The ideal glass for this cocktail is a coupe glass. First, rim the glass using a lime wedge and then dip it in coarse salt. Pour in the OJ, lime, and tequila, give it a little stir, and top with your bubbly. Garnish with an orange wedge and a lime wedge, and voila! You have a Mom-arita.
Mother’s Day Cocktail No. 2: Mother’s Blush
Here’s another twist on the mimosa, but this time with a hint of the Greyhound. The next step in our Mother’s Day of cocktails is to make our moms blush as they tell us how much they love us for making them cocktails, so what better way to do that than with the Mother’s Blush?
Ingredients
- 1 ounce Aperol
- 1 ounce grapefruit juice
- Prosecco (or any sparkling white)
- Grapefruit for garnish
The Mother’s Blush is perfect for a champagne flute, so pour in your Aperol and grapefruit juice, then top with the bubbly. For this, a twisted grapefruit peel is the perfect garnish, so serve it up and let the blushing begin!
Mother’s Day Cocktail No. 3: Kiss Your Mother
Look, now that she’s blushing, she’s going to say, “Come over here and kiss your mother!” To which you can respond, "I have something better." And bring out the Kiss Your Mother cocktail. This one is so sweet, it’ll hardly feel like it’s alcoholic — so, yes, it is dangerous.
Ingredients
- 1.5 ounces vodka
- 3 ounces red cranberry juice
- 3 ounces apple juice
- 1 ounce honey
- 1 maraschino cherry for garnish
Add all the ingredients (except the cherry) to a shaker and top with ice. Shake it up and pour into a highball glass. Top with ice and the cherry, and you’ll have the perfect Kiss Your Mother with a cherry on top.
Mother’s Day Cocktail No. 4: The Mother
By now, things should be getting a bit wild, so it’s time to bring in the mother of all Mother’s Day cocktails: The Mother. This cocktail is only for the most adventurous and is a twist on several classics, but it is probably most similar to a Gimlet.
Ingredients
- 1 ounce vodka
- 1 ounce gin
- 1 ounce of sweet and sour mix (equal parts lemon, lime, and simple syrup)
- 1 ounce grenadine
- Beer of choice
Mix the vodka, gin, sweet and sour, and grenadine in a shaker and shake that bad boy up with some ice. Pour the mixture into a collins glass over ice, but leave at least a quarter of empty space. Top with any beer of your choice, although a wheat beer would give it some fun extra flavoring.
Mother’s Day Cocktail No. 5: Lucille Bluth’s Martini
As we get deeper into nighttime celebrating our moms, we know Mother’s Day would not be a full celebration of mothers and cocktails if we didn’t celebrate the most iconic mother of all: Lucille Bluth from Arrested Development. Portrayed by the late Jessica Walter, she was rarely seen without a martini in hand.
Ingredients
- 3 ounces vodka
- 1 olive for garnish
Pick mom’s favorite vodka and put 3 ounces of it in a mixing glass or pint glass. Add in the ice and stir like you’ve never stirred before. The ice dilutes the vodka, at least a little bit. Then strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a classic olive.
Mother’s Day Cocktail No. 6: Mother’s Milk
How could we go through Mother’s Day without a dessert cocktail? A spin on a classic dessert cocktail, Mother’s Milk can replace that after-dinner coffee with a more alcohol-filled option. It’s sweet, creamy, and the perfect nightcap.
Ingredients
- .5 ounce Godiva chocolate liqueur
- .75 ounces Bailey’s Irish cream
- .75 ounces butterscotch schnapps
- 1 ounce half-and-half
Mix all the ingredients in a shaker with ice. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with chocolate syrup for a little extra sweetness.
Cheers to Mother’s Day!