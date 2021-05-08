6 Easy Mother’s Day Cocktails Anyone Can Make at Home

One of the best holidays is Mother’s Day because we get to celebrate our moms and those who were maternal figures to us! And there’s no better way to celebrate than with a cocktail (or two or three), so we put together a list of some very mom-friendly cocktails .

This Mother’s Day, we want to make it easier than ever to show our motherly figures how much we love them with some special cocktails. These cocktails will have your moms asking, “Why did you ever go to college when you could’ve been a bartender?” From one bartender to anyone who wants to celebrate their moms, here’s a list of six favorite Mother’s Day cocktails.