So, What Ever Happened to the Kids on 'Mom'? Here's the Likely Answer

The beloved sitcom about a complicated mother-daughter relationship, Mom , is coming to an end in May. Led by Anna Faris (who plays Christy — she actually left the show last season) and Allison Janney (Bonnie), Mom is a show that tackles alcoholism, recovery, love, loss, and family matters, and it's been one of our go-tos since it premiered in 2013. While we've come to love Christy and Bonnie, we can't help but wonder what happened to Christy's kids. They kind of just...vanished.

Christy's children, Violet (Sadie Calvano) and Roscoe (Blake Rosenthal) appeared in Season 2, and while Sadie has an intense storyline (she has her boyfriend Luke's baby as a teenager, gets engaged to one of her college professors, and then gets back together with Luke again), her character was nowhere to be found after 2018. Roscoe disappeared even sooner (his character vanished after 2016).

What happened to the kids on 'Mom'?

Many fans still wonder what happened to Violet and Roscoe on Mom, and if they'll be back for the season finale. While neither the cast nor showrunner Chuck Lorre have addressed Violet and Roscoe's whereabouts, it seems like their disappearance was a creative decision made in order to focus more on women in recovery. As for Sadie and Blake returning for the finale? Only time will tell — so far, there's nothing indicating a comeback on their IMDb pages. Plus, their mom isn't on the show anymore.

A Variety article states, "While the show has grown over time, though, its heart and soul continues to be Faris and Janney." And it's true that Mom mostly focuses on their characters because they're the ones who are struggling the most. It's also possible that the show didn't need to depict much of a mother-and-kids relationship, because Christy's relationship with her kids is totally solid.

“I really thought audiences would not be able to get behind a bad mom on network TV. We agreed her trouble needed to be in the rearview mirror and the children had to safe, in order for it to be funny," show co-creator Gemma Baker said. And at the end of the day, the show was about recovery and Christy and her mother's relationship. Not Christy's relationship with her kids (not that her kids weren't important to her — that's just not the focus).

“I didn’t know where the series was going to go down the road, but I liked that it dealt with the world of addiction and recovery,” Allison said. She added, "It was a subject matter that was close to me, and I felt like I wanted to be a part of a show that talked about it — a show that would take the stigma off addiction and recovery [and] that would let people see that there is hope and laughter in recovery.”

So where are the actors who play Violet and Roscoe now? Well, Sade plays April Warner in the show Why Women Kill, and is in several films currently either filming, in pre-production, or post-production. She also seems to be teaching a class that has currently been paused because she's on set.

"REMINDER to all of my students : classes will be paused in April while I’m away working! Miss you already! So excited to see all your faces and continue our work together when I get home 🤎🥰 If you are interested in joining my class you can sign up through @greenroomactingstudio," Sadie shared on Instagram.

Blake hasn't been in anything since Mom, but he did recently get his driver's license, which is a huge accomplishment. Congrats, Blake!

