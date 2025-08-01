"Sound Familiar?" — Dad Tries Getting Summer Job to Prove Daughter Wrong, Fails "He keeps going to the stores." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 1 2025, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @houseofwhim - Unsplash - @Clem Onojeghuo

A young woman said that her father, a longtime teacher, learned just how bad the job market is while looking for a summer gig. TikTok user Ioni (@houseofwhim) posted a viral clip that's garnered over 185,000 views on the popular social media platform. In it, she shared how her dad, who initially thought securing a part-time position would be easy, quickly saw this wasn't the case.

"So my dad is one of those dads that doesn't believe like how hard it is to get a job right now, with like the job market. But he's a teacher and so he is on Summer break right now. And so he's looking for like a part-time job for the summer," she says to her viewers.

Source: Unsplash+

Ioni then said that her father, when looking for work, thought that he would soon be engaging in a teachable moment for his kids. "And I feel like he thought this was gonna be a big a-ha moment. Like for all of his you know, like, children. See how easy it is? I went to the store I talked to the manager, I introduced myself and then I got the job," she says.

"However, that has not been the case, as we all know from doing that. He keeps going to the stores and either the manager is not there [or] the manager is there but won't talk to him," Ioni shared. She went on with another scenario, "The manager does talk to him and says that they'll give him a call and then they never do."

No matter what happens when her father walks into a store and says he's interested in getting a part-time job, the outcome is the same. He is still looking for a part-time position. "Sound familiar?" she asks her audience.

Ioni went on to state her father's attitude towards his children's concerns, securing gainful employment was nonchalant. However, this changed after he attempted to get a job for himself. Furthermore, she added that she wasn't exactly happy he was hitting dead end after dead end, but did seem a bit happy that he was finally realizing she and others her age weren't just griping without actually trying to land a job.

Source: TikTok | @houseofwhim

"Like I hate that he's learning this in like real time, but I'm like...all of your children have tried to tell you how bad it is out there. What we are so stressed, and, you act like it's not real. Because, again, you're a teacher and that has, that's what you've been doing," she said.

Due to the fact that her father's been working as a teacher for years, Ioni says that he's been sheltered from the realities of what it looks like to actually go out for a job for quite some time. "For all of us, we're just like what are we supposed to be doing?" she asks her viewers.

Source: TikTok | @houseofwhim

She capped off her video with a solemn declaration, "The job market sucks." Ioni isn't the only one who's lamented over the lack of employment opportunities or call backs from potential employers. This one Reddit user posted on the r/jobs sub, stating that after submitting 54 separate detailed applications on Indeed, they've received a total of zero responses.

Someone else on the same sub wrote in a separate post that their application "body count" has reached over 200, but they still have yet to receive a response. Another Medium writer shared a similar experience: "I applied to 100+ jobs on LinkedIn and Indeed, and I got 0 responses - what's going wrong?"

Formatting Resumes for A.I. Screening

Due to what is likely a staggering number of resumes constantly being submitted to online hiring software, there's a good chance that folks who are hiring at companies don't even get a chance to look at yours. So how do they ensure that they're managing their time effectively and getting qualified candidates for open positions?

Source: TikTok | @houseofwhim

This is where artificial intelligence scanning software comes in. AI screeners are commonly implemented by hiring teams to field prospective employees. So if you've been sending out your formatted resume ad nauseam to every position you can think of and still can't get a response, AI could be stopping you in your tracks.

One woman shared how she sent out tons of different resumes but never even managed to get a reply. However, after she used ChatGPT to format her resume in order to include appropriate industry buzzwords, she ended up receiving a callback from each and every business that she applied to.

While the aforementioned approach utilizes artificial intelligence's assistance, it still requires some legwork in order to fine tune ones resume for the positions they're looking into. There are some other ways folks have purportedly managed to get their resume in front of a hiring manager.

Source: TikTok | @houseofwhim