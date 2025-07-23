“Lie to Adults About Crying” — Kindergarteners Comfort Crying Teacher After Breakup "When you go home tell your mommy you got allergies." By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 23 2025, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @sorry4partrocking - Unsplash | @Aaron Burden

A kindergarten teacher who discovered her boyfriend was cheating on her got emotional at work. As she was fighting back tears whilst in the classroom, her students began inquiring as to what was wrong. So she decided to record a video capturing the "wholesome moment" as a testament to the kindness of her classroom.

Kimmy (@sorry4partyrocking) posted a pair of TikToks about the situation. In one, she explains what prompted her emotional response while in the classroom with her children. She states that she was caught off-guard upon discovering that her significant other was unfaithful to her.

@sorry4partyrocking not one to post videos of me crying and especially not at this angle but i thought this was such a wholesome moment. I am going to miss my class so much. :/ ♬ original sound - kimmmaaaayyyyy Source: TikTok | @sorry4partrocking

In another, which is posted below, she captured the kindnesses extended to her by the students she teaches on a daily basis. Throughout the clip, she doesn't let on that she's going through an emotionally difficult time, but instead attributes her teary eyes to allergic reactions. Her kids offer up helpful advice as to how she could get herself feeling better again.

The kindergarten teacher begins her video by recording herself sitting in the classroom, her eyes red and watery. In the background of her clip, the din and chatter of children can be heard. She pens in a text overlay of her video: "When your life got flipped upside down but you got to teach kindergarten at 7:30 a.m."

It appears that at least one of the kids in her room realized something was up with her. Judging from the educator's response, the student seems to have asked if her mother was going to give her medicine. "My mommy has to give my medicine, yeah." Following this, one of the other children can be heard speaking, and the teacher replies. "Eye drops? I took some before, but I think, it's the rain my eyes are really itchy and watery," she says, pantomiming that she's been rubbing her eyes.

At this point of the clip, one of the children walks up to her in what looks like an expression of concern. "Aww, thank you," the teacher says to the child. Off-screen, the little kid can be heard saying, "When you go home tell your mommy you got allergies." The teacher nods her head and says, "OK. I'll tell her. And maybe she could give me some medicine."

Source: TikTok | @sorry4partrocking

Then, another kid's voice emanates off camera, which catches the teacher's attention. She looks past the lens, prompting the child to repeat their query. "Yeah, it's the pollen," she says, acknowledging what one of her students just said. Furthermore, the teacher continues not to let on that she isn't having the best day.

"I think from the rain it's coming off the trees, so," the TikToker replies. Then, the concerned student who was standing by her desk asks, "It went in your eye?" The educator affirms that this was indeed the case, and her student starts offering up some solutions to protect herself from more pollen irritation.

According to the child, rocking a jacket or a hoodie to help cover up her face could prevent her allergic reactions from becoming more exacerbated. "I have this jacket. Will that help me with my allergies?" she asks the student. "I think a soft one," the kid propounds, before exclaiming that they think their teacher's jacket in fact, does look soft, so it should do the trick.

Source: TikTok | @sorry4partrocking

In another video on the subject, Kimmy describes what it was like discovering that her significant other was cheating. At the onset of the clip, she thanked other users on the platform for the sympathies they expressed to her upon learning that her boyfriend was cheating on her.

"The night before I made that video I found out that my boyfriend was serial cheating on me," she says. Following this, she gives a recap of their relationship, stating that they had met three years prior. To make matters worse, she stated that she was footing the bill for the entirety of their living expenses. "During our entire relationship, I paid for everything," Kimmy relayed.

Source: TikTok | @sorry4partrocking

She had learned that he was "on dating apps," which Kimmy says was "a huge shock and betrayal to me." The teacher continued, stating, "I obviously kicked him out, but I couldn't stay in the apartment just for my mental health. And like the memories that we made there together. Since we lived with each other, he's kind of everything I've ever known for the last three years."

@sorry4partyrocking Replying to @Sharpie sorry if i sound robotic, it is still hard to talk about and i am trying my best to get my sparkle back! (: ♬ original sound - kimmmaaaayyyyy Source: TikTok | @sorry4partyrocking

Kimmy went on to state, "So I'm going through a lot of heartache right now. But I got a new apartment. And I'm just going to rebuild my life." While users found the edit of her video delineating what happened in her relationship to be humorous (something that Kimmy addressed herself), there were others who found the clip of her in class to be a touching display of sympathy from her class.