Donut Daddy Has Smoldered and Dough-Spanked His Way to Fame, but Who Is He?

You've probably seen the videos: a man standing in a room with brooding, moody lighting looks right at the camera while he pulls out various ingredient items, salaciously spanking, rubbing, and twisting them while gazing into the camera. He's smoldering, he's full of innuendo, he's TikTok's beloved Donut Daddy.

It might be uncomfortable, or it might be titillating, but the internet can agree on one thing: He's really good at what he does, which is thirst-trap his way into the hearts, minds, and dreams of donut-and-food-loving people all across the internet. But who exactly is Donut Daddy? Here's what we know about the influencer who has somehow turned pastry- and dessert-making into something raunchy.

Who is Donut Daddy on TikTok? His name is Anthony.

When it comes to Donut Daddy, the content can get pretty spicy. And we aren't talking about the ingredients that he adds to his recipe. Although certainly, that happens sometimes, too. The man behind the steamy account is Anthony Randello-Jahn.

According to Forbes, he's an Australian influencer who has managed to rack up over 1.1 million followers on TikTok alone just from being dirty with food. Is it food porn? Is it pornography? Heck if we know, but it's definitely what many are calling "delicious."

Somehow, Anthony has managed to find the intersection between showing off delicious and complicated recipes and taking off his shirt to make people drool. We aren't going to judge his method, but he's definitely got a niche.

Donut Daddy is a master at "thrist-trap" marketing.

But what Anthony does is more impressive than just getting shirtless and spanking some flour, which he does quite often. There's an actual art form behind the steamy glances into the camera and the suggestive rubbing of fruit and meat. He's a master of the "thirst trap."

However, it's not for nothing. As part of his content, Anthony's whole goal is to bring people back to his Melbourne-based business, Levain Doughnuts and Jamm'd Dessert Bar. In an interview with Forbes, Anthony explained, "Levain Doughnuts and Jamm'd Dessert Bar were established long before I became The Donut Daddy. As I started from scratch with no money, building these businesses required all my time, efforts, friends helping out, and investing all the profits back into the business.”

And between creating content and nurturing his dream to life, Anthony spends a lot of time and effort. He shared, "There has been many sleepless nights because of lack of staff or trying to cut down costs wherever possible. But staying creative, open-minded, and embracing new trends is essential."

Source: TikTok / @TheDonutDaddy