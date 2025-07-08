Bathroom Camping Might Explain Why Your Teen Takes Forever in the Bathroom "Been restroom camping before it was called restroom camping." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 8 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@your.bf.lame.asf

If you’ve just come across the term “bathroom camping” on TikTok, you either relate to it, or you’re completely lost. And if you’re reading this, we’re guessing you fall into the second category and could use some clarification.

That’s probably because the posts you’ve seen offer zero context. Lately, it’s become a trend to mention concepts or practices without actually explaining them, like how folks are doing with the pearl earrings theory, which only adds to the confusion. But this one’s actually worth knowing because it’s surprisingly insightful. Here’s what “bathroom camping” really means.

What is bathroom camping on TikTok?

Bathroom camping on TikTok refers to spending time in the bathroom for reasons that go beyond the usual, like using the toilet, showering, or brushing your teeth. Similar to how you’d camp out in nature, people “camp” in the bathroom when they need a break from the real world, a quiet, private space to sit, think, and decompress.

Some turn to bathroom camping when they’re feeling overstimulated and need to clear their mind while others just need a few minutes alone to feel safe or grounded. In some cases, bathroom camping can be a red flag, especially if someone is using it to escape from a stressful or unsafe environment. But for many, it’s merely a go-to spot for peace, quiet, and a moment of solitude.

Unlike common gathering spots in the home like the living room, kitchen, or dining area, the bathroom is typically occupied by just one person at a time. Once you’re in there, it’s your space, at least until your sibling, parent, or partner comes knocking because they actually need to use it.

A few examples of how people bathroom camp, as shared on TikTok.

Now that you know what bathroom camping is, you’re probably wondering what people actually do when they do it. While they’re not exactly pitching tents in there, several TikTokers, and commenters, have shared how they bathroom camp.

Some people sit on the floor and scroll through their phones. Others just sit in silence, spend time in the mirror, or take long showers. TikToker @jesscrruzz shared that she finally has a label for the two-hour showers she used to take between the ages of 10 and 18 — bathroom camping.

While many parents might find the long showers frustrating, especially with how they affect the utility bills, at least there’s a name for it now. And it’s not just some weird behavior their teen came up with.

That said, not everyone bathroom camps for peace and quiet. Some use it to get away from a toxic or overwhelming environment. According to TikToker @imany01, bathroom camping can also be a trauma response. If someone is living with an abusive partner, or a child is dealing with an abusive parent, they might turn to bathroom camping because, as one commenter pointed out, it’s usually the only door you can lock without issue.