TikTok’s Pearl Earrings Theory Is a Reach, and People Know It "Why does everything have to be a theory!!! I've worn pearls my whole life." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 3 2025, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@im.atilda

So, everyone’s just going to keep uploading TikToks of themselves wearing pearl jewelry or showing off their pearls with “pearl earrings theory” in the caption, but not actually explain what it is, huh? Classic TikTok behavior. Once something blows up, it’s typical for users to jump on the trend without offering much context.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're feeling a little lost with this one, you’re not alone. The “pearl earrings theory” is everywhere right now, but most videos just show people saying things like, “No one was going to tell me about the pearl earring theory?” without giving any real explanation. So we’re here to break it down.

What is the "pearl earrings theory" trending on TikTok?

The pearl earrings theory on TikTok suggests that wearing pearl earrings makes you look unapproachable, almost like you’re hard to get. According to the theory, pearls give off “high-maintenance” energy and can make someone seem intimidating, which is why some believe they might keep you from getting a boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

But that doesn’t really line up with how pearls have been perceived for centuries. They’ve always been considered timeless and elegant, worn by women from all walks of life, including plenty who are married or in relationships. Pearls are also a staple in royal jewelry collections, with the late Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Alexandra often seen wearing them. Both were married and led very lavish lives.

Article continues below advertisement

So, it’s safe to say this theory is reaching a bit, and likely started with one person sharing a family belief on TikTok that just happened to blow up. Given how many people wear pearls regularly and are happily partnered up, this theory is getting a hard pass. And based on the comments on the videos centered around it, most of TikTok seems to agree.

Article continues below advertisement

Most people aren’t buying into the “pearl earrings theory” on TikTok.

While some are clutching hard to the pearl earrings theory, others are frankly fed up with TikTok turning everything into something with a secret meaning. If you wear a certain color, it means this. If you sleep on a specific side, it means that.

If you’ve never broken a bone? Well, then that apparently means something too. But not everything needs to have a special meaning attached to it, and that’s exactly what people are saying about the pearl earrings theory.

Article continues below advertisement

One person commented under @stellairie’s video showing off her pearl jewelry, “How many more theories can we have … like why does everything have a secret meaning now?” Another demanded, “WHY IS THERE A PEARL EARRINGS THEORY NOW?!” And it’s not just her video getting side-eyed. TikToker @peytonliveslife even called out the trend as being made up, and someone in her comments wrote, “They be making up theories for everything bruh.”