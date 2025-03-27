The Airport Theory Is a Risky Trend That Might Not Be Worth the Gamble "My anxiety would never allow it." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 27 2025, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@Ladyspinedoc

Have you ever tested airport theory? That’s the question TikTok user @Ladyspinedoc asked when she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson (Atlanta), one of the busiest airports, with just 30 minutes to spare before boarding began. She walked away from her car at 12:26 PM and was boarding by 1:10 PM — cutting it super close, but it’s not a situation you want to gamble with.

While some commenters pointed out that @Ladyspinedoc, whose real name is Dr. Betsy Grunch (who specializes in neurosurgery — we checked her credentials), was using the post as a flex to show off her Louis Vuitton bag, Lamborghini, and first-class seat, we’re still trying to figure out what the airport theory even is.

What is the viral airport theory trend on TikTok?

Airport theory is a viral trend encouraging travelers to arrive just 15 to 20 minutes before their flight, instead of the usual recommendation, which, according to Spirit Airlines, is at least two hours for domestic flights and three hours for international ones.

Now, why would anyone want to do that, you ask, knowing how busy airports get and the time it can take to get through parking, baggage check-in, boarding pass retrieval, and security?

Maybe folks are just looking to liven up their lives or want to buy themselves more time to get things done. Or perhaps they’re trying to avoid the experience of sitting around an airport for hours, where you’re likely to get hungry and end up spending $8 on a bottle of water and $7 on a tiny bag of chips. It’s totally understandable why airport theory sounds fun and enticing, but it comes with great risks, some of which are more obvious than others.

First and foremost, airport theory puts you at risk of missing your flight, and that can bring a slew of problems. You might not make it to your destination on time, you could lose out on a refund for the missed flight, or worse, you might have to buy another ticket just to get where you need to go.

And let's not forget the possibility of having to spend the night in a city you're unfamiliar with. Just ask the 19-year-old legally blind TikToker (@mylilmad) who had to go through it — it's not fun! Spirit Airlines also points out that it has the right to cancel a flight for those who don’t have a boarding pass at least 45 minutes prior to departure. Obviously, if you’re going to put airport theory to the test, you would already need your boarding pass, but it’s worth mentioning this risk.

Airport theory may prove successful for some, but not for everyone.

Plenty of people have taken to TikTok to showcase their ability to show up to the airport with 30 minutes or less to spare before boarding begins and not only get through security and baggage check-in but also have time to grab a bite to eat. @danaa.rain shared her successful trial with the airport theory, saying she got to the airport at 10:32, and her flight boarded at 11:15.

She made it through security, grabbed some McDonald's, and was just sitting by the gate, waiting for airport personnel to start boarding. Another TikToker commented on @ladyspinedoc's airport theory post, sharing, "I travel a lot for work, and I do this ALL the time. It got even worse when I got TSA PreCheck. I feel like I can’t be stopped." So, apparently, it works … for some.

