Why Does Tim Miller Wear Pearls? Here's What We Know!

Tim Miller, has garnered attention for wearing a pearl necklace during television appearances. Here's what we know about his fashion choice.

Former MSNBC analyst, Tim Miller, is known to rock a pearl necklace during his television appearances, but his life story is far more interesting than his fashion choices. Long before he became a political commentator, Tim served as the communications director for Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign.

Tim was a self-proclaimed Republican “hitman,” before denouncing the political party in 2016. He later joined Our Principal PAC, an organization designed to combat Donald Trump’s run for presidency. Tim has since slammed his Republican colleagues, who supported the former president while ignoring his controversial remarks.

“They all knew Trump was bad already, right, before January 6th, but they had justified sticking with him because they needed to stay in the mix or they needed to help their career,” Tim said during an interview with People. The Why We Did It: A Travelogue From the Republican Road to Hell author went on to suggest that America, and specifically the Republican party, had “unraveled politically.”

And while Tim’s opinions may have ruffled some feathers, fans of the political analyst have since started showing interest in his fashion choices. Tim has worn a dazzling pearl necklace during several of his TV appearances, and some are wondering why.

Tim Miller has not addressed the pearl necklace inquiries.

Tim was fully aware of the fascination surrounding his pearl necklace and even got in on the conversation on Twitter. “The pearls are taking daytime cable news by storm,” Tim tweeted, in response to a fan who said he was “living” for the reporter’s fashion choice.

Tim has not explicitly revealed the reason why he wears the jewel but that has not stopped fans from coming up with theories of their own. One Twitter user suggested the piece is a “chakra necklace,” while others believe that Tim simply likes to “accessorize.”

Who is Tim Miller’s Husband?

Tim might display his personal fashion choices on television, but he is very tight-lipped about his personal life. According to LGBTQ Nation, Tim came out as gay in 2007. During an interview with the publication, Tim explained that he initially attempted to hide his sexuality before coming to terms with his identity. “I saw a future of a wife and kids and a job as a top-level Republican strategist who managed to like to push all the gay thoughts into a box somewhere in their brain,” he said.

Tim went on to reveal that before he came out, he was involved in a “serious relationship” with a female campaign staffer. Tim was living in Delaware at the time, helping with the 2004 governor’s race. However, their relationship fell apart once Tim’s work in the First State was complete. Tim admits that he was not considering the consequences his closeted lifestyle could have had on others, suggesting that his former lover “avoided a horrible future, of being with a very closeted guy.”

