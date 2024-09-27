Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Mom Laughs to Keep Her “Sanity” When Kids Have Meltdown During Family Camping Trip "May this life never find me." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 27 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @brandelyn1

On Dec. 4, 2007, country music star Trace Adkins released his famous track, “You’re Gonna Miss This.” The lyrics of the song hit a universal truth of life that can only be appreciated by folks after they’ve gotten a bit of experience in life.

Article continues below advertisement

And it’s because, in retrospect, everything almost looks better. The older we get, the more minuscule the majority of our grievances look. Oftentimes when we come out on the other side of a trying period in our lives, we later get hit with something even more devastating. Something that makes us look back when we were younger and wish we had those problems.

Adkins’s song is addressed to a kid who says that they can’t wait until they’re 18 years old. He tells the youngster in the track that they’re going to miss this time in their lives and that they should work to enjoy the moments that they’re currently in, instead of just letting life pass them by since their eyes are always on the horizon.

Article continues below advertisement

However, this video uploaded to TikTok user Brandelyn’s (@brandelyn1) seems to be addressed, instead, to a mom a who is surrounded by crying children while on a camping trip.

Article continues below advertisement

“You’re going to miss this,” Dad can be heard singing from off-camera as a cacophony of babies can be heard all crying in unison in the video. Mom sits with a baby in her arms. One toddler, seated near the ground wails as she feeds herself and cracks up laughing at the song.

“You’re going to wish these —” the man singing the track can’t even finish what he’s saying without joining in on the laughter as well. “These are the good times. So take a good look, around. You may not know, this now,” he manages to continue as the woman bounces her baby up and down and looks around the campground.

Article continues below advertisement

She continues to find his decision to crack up laughing funny as she leans back in her chair and chews her food. “But you’re going to miss this,” he croons, carrying on with the song.

Source: TikTok | @brandelyn1

Article continues below advertisement

TikTokers who saw the video had a lot to say about this particular scenario. One person on the application thought that this was a surefire way to ensure that they ended up taking their own life: “Someone singing this to me during a meltdown would be my 13th reason.”

Another said that this scenario would probably be completely ignored by most Dads, who would go on to call this family camping trip as something they remember fondly: “Dad's POV: that was the best camping trip ever we should do this every weekend.”

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else wrote that they could understand why the mother in the video chose to laugh in this situation. It was an exercise in mental preservation to ensure that she ended up not losing her mind.

Source: TikTok | @brandelyn1

Article continues below advertisement

But there was also another user who replied to the video who remarked that they thought the couple’s ability to laugh and conduct themselves happily in what is clearly a stressful situation is an admirable quality.

“This is actually so sweet. Having a sense of humor through the tough moments is the mark of a great family,” they wrote. And as it turns out, other folks have relied on this song to help keep their heads on a swivel when life seems especially stressful.

Article continues below advertisement

“My husband and I sing this song to each other in similar situations the laughter keeps us from crying. Lol,” one person wrote. And then other folks said that while there were a lot of folks who told them that they were going to miss every single moment of their kids’ childhoods and yearn for those days to be back again, it turns out that there were a lot of people who said they weren’t so sure about that.

Source: TikTok | @brandelyn1

Article continues below advertisement

“My mom always used to tell me I’d miss my kids being young and … I do nottt,” one penned, saying that they’re happy to be out of the weeds when it came to their kids’ more tantrum-prone time periods of their lives. Another echoed this sentiment, writing: “Mine are 15, 14, and almost 10. TRUST ME I don’t miss this.”