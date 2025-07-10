Inside TikTok Creator Sarah Grace Patrick's Alleged Crimes and Posts Leading up to Her Arrest Sarah Grace Patrick turned herself in as a suspect for the murders of her mother and stepfather. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 10 2025, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / Law&Crime Network

On Feb. 20, 2025, Georgia couple Kristin Brock and James Brock were murdered in their home. Their children, a 6-year-old and 17-year-old Sarah Grace Patrick, were in the home but left unharmed. What followed was an intense investigation, per the official Carroll County Sheriff's Office's press release on Facebook. Patrick was arrested on July 8, 2025, as a suspect in the murders.

Article continues below advertisement

One part of the investigation was Patrick's TikTok posts immediately following the double murder that was reportedly carried out with gunshot wounds inflicted on them in the early hours of the morning. Although Patrick's TikTok is no longer active, there are tons of videos that the users took from the account and shared across the platform to try and piece together what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Grace Patrick's TikTok is no longer active, but there are still videos.

According to the ConspiraTea TikTok account, prior to Patrick turning herself in, she had shared videos of herself crying or slideshows wherein she spoke about missing her mother and stepfather and being "homesick" for them. According to the TikTok creator, she even messaged true crime creators to try and convince them to share details of her story.

In one slideshow from Patrick's account that was later shared on another account, she is shown crying in photos with text on the screen that talks about not being able to express her emotions. One slide says that she knows "how it feels to hide tears behind a smile." Another slide with a photo of Patrick crying says she hears people saying "the worst lies" about her.

Article continues below advertisement

In another slideshow that was shared from what appears to have been Patrick's TikTok account, there are selfies of her with text on the screen about hearing her younger sister now cry out for her deceased parents. When this was shared on another account, one user commented to say they believe Patrick started to feel guilty about the crimes she is accused of. Someone else claimed that Patrick "wanted attention."

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to Patrick's arrest, her father, Doniel Patrick, shared a Father's Day Post on Facebook about catching those responsible for the murders. "It’s not fair that they are not here. It’s not fair for the kids. It’s not fair for the families. I’m sick of waiting for answers. I can’t wait for them to catch the [expletive] that did this," he wrote. "Please excuse my language, but I am angry."

Article continues below advertisement

What did Sarah Grace Patrick do?

According to People, Patrick was arrested when she turned herself in to authorities. She was charged on suspicion that she was the one responsible for murdering her mother and stepfather. Per Fox 5 Atlanta, Patrick is being tried as an adult, and she faces two murder charges as well as two aggravated assault charges.