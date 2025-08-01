Move Over, Karen, TikTok Is Crowning a Millennial Version See which names made the list, and which one got the most votes. By Jennifer Farrington Published July 31 2025, 8:35 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@erindieheart

The name Karen has become a distinctive way to describe a disgruntled (usually middle-aged) woman who’s entitled, and not afraid to show it. She might tell a Pizza Hut employee to f-off because her pizza didn’t arrive piping hot, or she might berate a cashier over an item being out of stock, as if it’s their fault. Karens are brutal, hard to handle, and often easy to spot in a crowd, thanks to their tone, maybe a cowl neck shirt, and of course, the short haircut.

While most people associate “Karens” with the boomer generation, some argue that millennials deserve their own version. TikToker Erin (@erindieheart) thinks so too, and believes we should get to choose the name that best represents the millennial “Karen.” She even came up with a pretty interesting list of names, and many commenters agreed they could be the millennial equivalent of a Karen. Let’s take a look at this list and see which name earned the most votes.

What is the millennial version of Karen?

TikToker Erin believes that if anyone’s going to assign a Karen equivalent for the millennial generation, it should be us, because, as she put it, “We know exactly who the a-holes of our generation are.”

In a series of videos, she polled her viewers on which names should make the list, and here’s who she and others collectively agreed on: Ashley, Brittany, Heather, Amber, Tiffany, Jessica, Nicole, Becky, and Kelsey. She also shared two honorable mentions commenters wanted on the list, Michelle and Lauren, but admitted she doesn’t know many Michelles and only a few Laurens. Honestly, Michelle and Lauren don’t quite scream Karen anyway!

Overall, based on the comments, the list seems to have been narrowed down to Ashley, Brittany, and Jessica, as those names came up the most. And while plenty of Ashleys and Jessicas pleaded in the comments that they aren’t Karens, it’s clear a lot of people have some personal, not-so-great stories tied to those names.

That’s not to say all Jessicas, Brittanys, or Ashleys are bad apples, but let’s be honest, these names stick out for a reason. Interestingly, a good number of people also felt Nicole (and yeah, we can all probably think of a Nicole or two), Tiffany, and Amber deserve a spot in the millennial Karen lineup too.

Some people don’t think there even is a millennial equivalent to a Karen.

While there are a few standout names that definitely give off Karen behavior from the millennial generation, some people, like TikToker Kristen (@krisalmasan), don’t think we even have a Karen. As she put it, “We are a team generation. We work together. We don’t have Karens,” adding, “We don’t have problems with people.”

