Did You Know You Can Reset Your For You Page on TikTok? Here's How to Wipe the Slate Clean "Once you refresh the feed, it can't be undone." By Ivy Griffith Published July 18 2025, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @rootedinwomb

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that TikTok has a dangerously good algorithm. Or at least, it used to. Before TikTok temporarily shut down in early 2025, users consistently praised TikTok for having the best social media algorithm in the world. Somehow, it could find exactly the content you wanted.

However, since the shutdown, people are feeling less than pleased with their algorithm. They complain that their For You Page has now been overrun with negative videos from creators who they don't really enjoy or want to see. It's become such a universal issue that people are searching for how to reset their FYP and start fresh. Searches to this effect drew attention to the mostly unknown option, leading many to consider taking the leap. Here's what we know about how to reset your own FYP and start fresh.

Here's how to reset your TikTok "For You" page. But be careful — it's permanent.

If you're sick and tired of your algorithm and wondering where all your happy cat videos and mindless dance trend videos went, you're not alone. Although there's no official confirmation that the algorithm changed after the 2025 temporary shutdown of TikTok, many users have complained that things just aren't like they used to be. Suddenly, politics and doomsaying seem to be dominating everyone's feeds, along with conspiracy theories and snark.

So if you're looking to reset your For You Page, you're in luck. There's an easy way to do it, but you need to be mindful: It's permanent once you do it. It will reset your entire algorithm, and you will need to start completely over from scratch. Here's what you need to know.

According to a TikTok help center post, these are the steps to take: 1. In the TikTok app, tap Profile at the bottom. 2. Tap the Menu ☰ button at the top. 3. Tap Settings and privacy, then tap Content Preferences. 4. Tap Refresh your For You feed and follow the steps on the screen. They add the warning, "Once you refresh the feed, it can't be undone.

But you may not need to reset it, because there are rumors of a new TikTok app on the horizon.

Of course, a hard reset may not be your only option. You may simply need to wait until September 2025 and you can start over with a new app that rumors say is intended to replace TikTok in the United States. But is it real?

According to CNN, Chinese-owned company ByteDance has not been willing to comply with requirements from the U.S. government that would allow the app to remain in their hands while still operating. They are being pushed to sell TikTok to a US-based company, and President Donald Trump said that there was an interested buyer in mid-2025. However, ByteDance has also signaled that it will be releasing a new and compliant app that will function similarly to TikTok.

CNN reports that the company is eyeing a September 2025 release for this as-yet-unnamed app, which rumors have dubbed "M2," perhaps as a nod to TikTok's roots as the now-defunct platform, Musical.ly.