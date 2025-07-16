Woman Forms "We Do Not Care Club" to Share All the Things Women DGAF About "We do not care if the clothes stay in the dryer for three days. At least they got washed." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 16 2025, 4:59 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@justbeingmelani

Women go through various stages in life, that, to be quite frank, are very hard to deal with. And it all starts with menstruation. That alone is a burden in and of itself, but just when it decides to leave, we’re hit with perimenopause (the transitional period before menopause) and then menopause. We never catch a break! Through these phases, women experience mood changes along with several other unpleasant symptoms, which often leads us to fully embrace the mindset of “I don’t care.”

And since so many of us can relate, TikTok user @justbeingmelani decided to form a club, the We Do Not Care Club, to bring together all the women who simply DGAF anymore and want to share all the petty things that just don’t deserve a care. And while she’s trying to bring together perimenopausal and menopausal women, honestly, most of the things she and her commenters say they don’t care about ring true for anyone who works hard and has kids. Here’s everything to know about her new club.

This woman started a "We Do Not Care Club" for the perimenopause, but it appeals to a wider audience.

TikToker @justbeingmelani decided to form the We Do Not Care Club, a virtual space for perimenopausal and menopausal women to come together on her page and unapologetically share all the things they just don’t care about anymore.

Not only are the things she and her commenters share downright hilarious, but they’re also super relatable. Because honestly, once you hit a certain age, you just don’t have the energy to care about the same stuff you used to.

She kicks off her video by declaring, “We are simply putting the world on notice that we just do not care anymore.” And from there, she’s posted multiple videos listing all the things she and her fellow “club members” have decided to let go of, and some of them are just too good not to spotlight.

So that’s exactly what I’m going to do. And chances are, if you’re in your late thirties or older, work, and have kids, you just might relate to one (or more!). Let's get into her list shared during her June 8, 2025 announcement.

“We do not care if the dress looks better with heels, we are not risking a hip fracture.” “We do not care not care about summer bodies, summer is getting the same body as every other season.”

“We do not care how long it's been since we pulled out the stove and refrigerator to clean behind them, we do not use behind them.”

“We do not care if you want us to go somewhere last minute, once the bra comes off, forget about it.

“We do not care that we are out of basic food supplies like milk, sugar, butter, and bread, everybody else in this house drove past the same stores, don’t ask us why we didn’t get it, ask yourself why you didn’t get it.”

“We do not care if you see us pulling our chin hair out at the red light, this is the best light and angle for us.”

“We do not care if a third cup of coffee increases our anxiety, we will have anxiety anyway, so we are gonna enjoy our coffee.”

“We don't care if our phone doesn't auto correct, you know what we’re trying to say.”

