What Happened to China Baby of TikTok? Missing Influencer Found in a Grisly Scene After going missing in Peru, China Baby of TikTok was discovered in a gruesome scene in June 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published July 2 2025, 1:46 p.m. ET

Content warning: This article features disturbing and gruesome details of China Baby's death. It’s devastating any time a content creator goes missing, but the case of what happened to China Baby from TikTok is especially hard to process. It left fans stunned, heartbroken, and asking tough questions. For many who followed her videos, it was unthinkable that something so brutal could happen. Understandably, heartbroken fans are trying to piece together what went so wrong.

Article continues below advertisement

Fabiola Alejandra Caicedo Piña, better known online as “China Baby,” was a 19-year-old TikTok creator who had built a modest but devoted following for her confident style and personality. She moved from Venezuela to Peru as a minor with her boyfriend, hoping for a fresh start. What happened next has left friends, fans, and investigators piecing together a very grim ending to a mysterious disappearance.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to China Baby from TikTok? The missing influencer was found in a grisly scene.

The case became international news when her dismembered remains were discovered in June 2025 at a water-treatment plant in Lima. According to People Magazine, the find was shocking not just because she was so young, but because of the disturbing condition of the remains — some body parts, including her head, arms, and leg, were missing. Authorities used her distinctive tattoos to confirm her identity, and recovery efforts were ongoing even after the first discovery.

Per Panamericana Televisión, Peruvian officials have not released a full timeline of her disappearance. She was reported missing in early June 2025, and investigators have suggested possible links to human trafficking networks operating in the region. No suspects have been named, and the case remains officially unsolved.

Article continues below advertisement

China Baby was a young and small content creator with a troubled past.

China Baby’s social media presence was small by influencer standards — around 5,000 TikTok followers — but it meant something to her. She was known for dancing videos, beauty content, and candid glimpses of her life in Peru. After leaving Venezuela with her boyfriend, she’d faced difficult times. This included his suicide in 2022, which reportedly left her isolated and vulnerable in a foreign country. Likewise, she was bulled online as some of her boyfriend’s family blamed her for his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Her family said they had not been able to bring her home safely before this tragedy. Fans who followed her content have pointed out that while she projected confidence online, she was navigating challenges few outsiders saw. Per La Republica, her family did not believe she was forced to go to Peru with her boyfriend. However, she did not tell them she was leaving, and she was a minor at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities continue to search for answers in the unsolved mystery surrounding China Baby's death.

The investigation has been complicated and slow-moving. Local police have not confirmed the exact cause of death. They have not ruled out the possibility of organized crime or trafficking involvement. While authorities continue to recover remains and forensic evidence, there has been no arrest or publicly named suspect. Police have said they are looking at all possibilities, including that the violence was meant to send a message, as sometimes seen in trafficking or gang-related killings in the region.

For now, China Baby's followers have taken to her TikTok to pay tribute to her in the comments of the last video she posted before she went missing. Her followers hope that, in time, investigators may learn exactly what happened to the content creator after she went missing.