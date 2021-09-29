What Is the Wear It Big Challenge? What We Know About the Viral TikTok Trend

What Is the Wear It Big Challenge? What We Know About the Viral TikTok TrendBy Allison DeGrushe
Sep. 29 2021, Published 11:58 a.m. ET
Every week, new challenges and trends appear on TikTok. Some of them are rather senseless, but there are a few that inspire users and encourage positivity.
In September, we've seen several new trends take the social network service by storm — some pretty disrespectful. For instance, the devious licks trend requires students to steal things, such as soap dispensers, from their school.
Luckily, the Wear It Big Challenge is nowhere near as controversial and won't anger authoritative figures too much. Though the trend has been around for a while, it's created a lot of buzz just recently. Thousands of new videos are shared on the platform every day, with creators wanting to get in on the challenge.
But what does the challenge entail? Here's the viral trend explained.
What is the Wear It Big Challenge on TikTok?
The Wear It Big Challenge is straightforward — the only thing needed for the trend is a loose-fitting, baggy t-shirt. At the start of the video, you need to make sure that the t-shirt is loose enough to avoid exposing your body. When the beat drops, pull the t-shirt in to reveal your true figure.
The hashtag #wearitbig has accumulated 230.2 million views. The creator has yet to be recognized, but they must be proud of themselves as there are hundreds of thousands of people participating in the trend.
Who usually participates in the Wear It Big Challenge?
The trend has been made famous by women on the platform. There are a few men participating as well, but the majority are female creators.
There is no explanation or point to the challenge. However, some have argued that the trend strives to empower women, encourage them to feel confident showing off their bodies, and most importantly, feel comfortable in their own skin.
On the other hand, HITC reports that the challenge has faced backlash for sexualizing and objectifying women on social media.
What song is used for the challenge?
Everyone knows that individual TikTok trends have a specific song to go along with them. From the 10 seconds vs. two hours of makeup challenge featuring Ritt Momney's “Put Your Records On" to the dance challenge specific to Benee and Gus Dapperton's "Supalonely," the musical choices are endless.
For the Wear It Big Challenge, the song used is "Everyday" by Darrow and Vokker. The song, which released about five years ago, also features the lyrics "wear it big," which inspired the name of the challenge.