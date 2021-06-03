The "I'm Getting Ripped Tonight" Trend Is Quickly Taking Over TikTok

On March 5, 2021, a TikTok user named @ali.scyn uploaded a new video capturing the dance she devised for "D--k," a recently released song by Doja Cat and StarBoi3 — and soon enough, a new TikTok trend was born. Here's what you should know about the " I'm Getting Ripped Tonight " trend.

So, what's the "I'm Getting Ripped Tonight" trend about?

The "I'm Getting Ripped Tonight" trend originated as a simple, easy-to-recreate dance accompanying Doja Cat and StarBoi3's latest ditty (which includes the lyrics "I'm getting ripped tonight"). As @ali.scyn demonstrated in her video, those eager to join in only need to muster a relatively simple, if not foolproof choreography — which involves bending your head backward, simultaneously lifting your fists so as to assume a power pose, and turning your head left and right ever so subtly.

Next, you will want to use both hands to create what can only be described as a helicopter-like, rotating motion, before placing both hands on your chest. For the finale, you will want to lift both hands in the air in an easeful fashion.

A word of advice for those eager to practice the dance routine: Playing "D--k" in a home shared with conservative-minded parents may result in a few awkward glances later on. Although the chorus is fairly vague, the rest of the song is anything but.

Liked by 141,000 people and counting, the video uploaded by @ali.scyn quickly became a source of inspiration for a range of high-flying TikTok creators such as Addison Rae, Marco Borghi, Emma Chamberlain, and many others. For her take, Addison came up with a sassier and even simpler routine, bending her head and placing her hands on her chest before casting a wide smile at the camera. She wore a magenta crop top and comfy biker shorts in the clip.

Other TikTok users, like @sapphireallia or @gabimfmoura (Gabriela Moura), went for an alternative approach, using the increasingly popular dance routine to showcase their perfectly toned abs and incredible physiques.

Some TikTokers, like @fenwickal (Abby Fenwick), combined the dance with a move reminiscent of the heydays of the Crazy Outfit Change Challenge, using the last few seconds of the clip to flaunt a more sophisticated top and dress combo that could easily work for a night out.

An influencer named @clurry.mcflurry merged the aesthetic of an old-fashioned home video with that of the "I'm Getting Ripped Tonight" trend. While filming the dance, she accidentally captured a slight mishap, with a person head-butting a door in the background.

The catchy song quickly took over other social media platforms such as Twitter as well. Some people referenced the lyrics in tweets expressing their unceasing appreciation for popular music groups such as BTS. Others took it to Twitter to draw attention to the unexpected side effects of watching one too many "I'm Getting Ripped Tonight"–themed videos in a row.

