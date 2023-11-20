Home > News > Politics Amy Carter Lived in the White House as a Child — Where Is the Former First Daughter Now? Amy Carter grew up under a microscope in the White House. Where is the former first daughter today? Here's what we know about Amy's life now. By Melissa Willets Nov. 20 2023, Published 10:03 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Amy Carter is the daughter of former President Jimmy Carter and his late wife Rosalynn.

She lived in the White House as a child — and notably had a convicted murderer who was later exonerated as a nanny.

Today, Amy lives a much more private life.

Amy Carter is the fourth child of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter, who passed away at the age of 96 on Nov. 19, 2023. The only daughter of the couple lived in the White House when she was a child — and her mom hired a convicted felon to take care of her. Why? And where is Amy today? Details ahead.

Amy Carter grew up in front of a nation but where is she now?

Carter was the U.S. president from 1977 - 1981, which means that Amy was just 9 years old when she moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Before Chelsea Clinton, Barbara and Jenna Bush, and Malia and Sasha Obama, Amy grew up in the public eye.

She even endured a major scandal during her childhood, as her mom would hire a convicted felon named Mary Prince to be her daughter's White House nanny. The decision sparked major controversy despite the fact that the Black woman was wrongfully convicted of the crime. But the former first lady and Prince stayed friends long after Carter left office, with the mom of four defending the exonerated woman at every opportunity.

Once Ronald Reagan took office, Amy left the White House and went on to political activism in the 1980s. She even got arrested in 1986 for participating in a sit-in in Mass. opposing CIA intervention in Central America, per the Zinn Education Project.

The former first daughter notably illustrated her father's kids' book, titled The Little Baby Snoogle-Fleejer. She has been married twice, per People, first to Gregory Wentzel. In 1999, the couple welcomed a son named Hugo, who would go on to appear on Claim to Fame Season 2. But Amy's first marriage didn't last.

In 2007, she remarried, this time saying "I do" to John Joseph "Jay" Kelly. The couple share another son. The mom of two lives in Atlanta and has not provided any interviews in recent years. Indeed, Amy prefers to stay out of the public eye today, and who can blame her, given how she grew up under the microscope? We do know that she sits on the board of The Carter Center.

Rosalynn Carter co-founded The Carter Center with her husband.

Working to help others who are struggling throughout the world was clearly an inherited trait and a passion that Amy learned from her late mom and her father.

Our co-founder, former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia.



For more information: https://t.co/82bHoZQvkk pic.twitter.com/2exvnQdtab — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 19, 2023

As a non-governmental agency, The Carter Center's stated goal is "to improve life... by resolving conflicts, advancing democracy and human rights, preventing diseases, and improving mental health care."