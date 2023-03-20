Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video Source: Getty Images Did You Know Former First Daughter Malia Obama Wrote *THIS* Episode of Prime Video's 'Swarm'? By Pretty Honore Mar. 20 2023, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

For almost their entire lives, Barack and Michelle Obama’s kids — Sasha and Malia Obama — have lived their lives under a microscope. Although President Obama left the White House in 2017, America’s favorite first daughters are still making headlines.

While Sasha is set to graduate college in 2023, her sister was recently tapped to write an episode of Amazon Prime Video’s Swarm. Read on to find out more about what Malia is doing these days …

Source: Getty Images

Former first daughter Malia Obama wrote an episode of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Swarm.’

Swarm centers on Dre (Dominique Fishback) — a superfan whose obsession with a singer goes to especially heinous lengths. Apparently, the show was right up Malia’s alley as she co-wrote Season 1, Episode 5 of Donald Glover’s new suspense thriller. Co-creator Janine Nabers described the Harvard grad as an “incredible writer” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so fun," Janine said. "She's an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table … She's really, really dedicated to her craft." Donald echoed Janine’s sentiments at the Season 3 premiere of Atlanta last year (per Vanity Fair): “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” he went on, adding that Malia’s “writing style is great.”

Source: Twitter/@pssavanahhh Malia Obama and 'Swam' stars Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” the actor gushed. As of now, Prime Video hasn’t canceled or renewed the series for another season, but we have our fingers crossed. When and if the series does return to the small screen, we have a feeling that Malia will be back to join the writers' team.

Malia’s career in the film industry is off to a pretty good start … but this isn’t her first time working behind the scenes. In 2017, she took on an internship on the set of Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls. After that, she spent some time as an intern in New York at Harvey Weinstein’s film studio.

What is Malia Obama doing now? Read on for a 2023 update!

While Malia and Sasha spent their childhood under their parents’ (and the media’s) watchful eye, the young adults are on their own now. Today, she and her sister share a home in Los Angeles. Along with pursuing her career as a screenwriter, the 24-year-old has stayed true to her philanthropic roots. Most recently, she and Sasha took a trip to Hawaii to hand out blankets and food to the underprivileged.

Chloe on working with Malia Obama on “SWARM” in Texas at the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/OaWKFxk7Io — Chillin’ & In Pieces 03/31🫀🚨 (@beenchillin__) March 11, 2023