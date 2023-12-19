Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules There’s Another 'Vanderpump' Tom Who Kissed Someone in the Cast Who Wasn't His Partner Scheana and Schwartz kissed at some point on 'Vanderpump Rules,' and fans really want to know when and how it happened between them. By Chrissy Bobic Dec. 19 2023, Published 2:39 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The Gist: The Season 11 trailer for Vanderpump Rules reveals a kiss between Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz.

Tom's best friend Tom Sandoval was outed for having an affair with fellow Vanderpump star Rachel Leviss.

Fans want to know the timeline about Scheana and Schwartz's kiss.

If Vanderpump Rules fans thought that seeing the beginning of "Scandoval" in Season 10 was juicy, the Season 11 trailer for the Bravo drama proves that we haven't seen anything yet. Because after you dig through the continued drama surrounding Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's former relationship, you have the reveal that Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz kissed.

When they kissed and under what circumstances isn't explained in the trailer. And we wouldn't be surprised if this is a click bait sort of line in the trailer to entice fans. Well, it's working, because viewers want to know all of the deets. It's hard to believe that these two, out of everyone on the show, would be unfaithful to their respective partners with each other at some point in the past 11 seasons. But hey, stranger things have literally happened on this show.

When did Scheana and Schwartz kiss on 'Vanderpump Rules'?

Lisa Vanderpump pointed out in the Season 10 reunion for Vanderpump Rules that nearly everyone in the cast has been unfaithful in some way at some point. Except, of course, for herself and Katie Maloney. But now you can add Scheana and Schwartz's apparent Las Vegas kiss to the running list of questionable behavior on the show. In the trailer, Schwartz tells Lala Kent, "I've cheated. I was a makeout slut. I made out with Scheana, like, in Vegas, and nobody knows that."

Afterward, Scheana confirmed their makeout sesh on Instagram when Everything Iconic podcast host Danny Pellegrino shared a screenshot of a comment from her. She said that the kiss between her and Schwartz was "supposed to go to the grave." However, she added, "it's not exactly what you think."

I just want to see the text messages between Stassi and Katie about this make out between Schwartz and Scheana. #VanderpumpRules pic.twitter.com/lk02FJvPD5 — Carol Herrera (@carol_jherrera) December 12, 2023

It feels like the Vanderpump Rules cast has traveled to Vegas more times than we can count, so it's hard to pin down when the kiss happened in regards to a Vegas trip. But it could very well be an incident that happened years ago, before Schwartz and Katie were even married. Or, it's all in reference to some drunken game of spin the bottle, which we know sounds very specific, but with this group, you never know.

How many times did Schwartz cheat on Katie?

Prior to Schwartz and Katie's engagement and even marriage, he admitted to being unfaithful to her. And now, with the reveal of his kiss with Scheana, post-divorce, it's sure to drive a further wedge between Katie and Schwartz and Katie and Scheana.

