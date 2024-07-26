Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Who Are the Judges on 'Playground'? Details on Megan Thee Stallion's EP'D Hulu Show 'Playground' stars Pussycat Dolls creator Robin Antin, who owns Playground LA with Kenny Wormald. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jul. 26 2024, 5:19 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

As the Victoria Monet song says, Megan Thee Stallion is in her bag like a peppermint. The rapper's self-titled album dominated the charts in 2024, several months after the "Hiss" rapper went on the road for her global Hot Summer Tour. Now, Meg is taking another shot at reality TV after her appearance on Max's short-lived ballroom series, Legendary. This time she's executive-producing Hulu show, Playground.

Playground, named after a successful LA studio owned by Pussycat Dolls creator Robin Antin and choreographer Kenny Wormald, follows professional dancers coming to the studio to land their big break. And as reality TV would have it, the dancers are distracted by the romantic and friendship issues that arise as they chase their dreams. With the help of the more seasoned creators around them, each has the potential to become the next hot dancer. So, who are the Playground judges guiding the way? Let's find out!

Who are the judges on 'Playground' on Hulu?

Playground premiered on Hulu on Friday, July 26, 2024. The show follows multiple dancers, taking on grueling challenges, including auditioning in front of people who can make or break their careers. However, unlike some of its talent competition peers, this show has a twist. For starters, no official judges on shows like American Idol, The Voice, and others exist.

Instead of having weekly eliminations, the dancers must prove themselves to Robin and Kenny. As Playground's owners and successful dancers, they know what to look for regarding the next "it" dancer. Robin and Kenny were in the dancing industry for years before co-founding Playground LA in February 2017. Through their efforts, Playground has become a go-to hub for hosting star-studded events and opening up auditions for Mandy Moore, Jamal Sims, Tyce Diorio, Fatima, and more, per its website.

In addition to Robin and Kenny, Megan will appear in a few episodes to judge the dancers. Although she's not in every episode, Robin said in July 2024 that she was "blown away" by the "Mamushi" performer being involved in the project and that the dancers were starstruck by her presence.

"Everyone here wants to be their best of course, but you know, there are times where you might get in front of an artist, like Meg Thee Stallion and all of a sudden forget the choreography," Robin told Decider. "And you’re like, ‘Oh my god, what? I’ve known it this whole time.’ And this happens to everyone, including me. So having her on as an executive producer is wild. Every time I tell people about it they’re like “What? This is crazy.”

'Playground' doesn't want to sugarcoat the "struggle" dancers often face while trying to make it.

While Playground doesn't have official judges, the series has everything else a reality show needs: Celebrity guests, romance, drama, and a real taste of reality TV. Unlike shows who have glossed over the grit dancers face on other programs, Playground's Kenny said the competition gives an accurate portrayal of what's happening in the industry.

“The struggle of a dancer is real,” Kenny told AP News in July 2024. There’s a lot of competition and pressure, and I think that the show captures a lot of those moments.”

