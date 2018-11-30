A Complete Breakdown of Ariana Grande's Iconic "thank u, next" Music Video Cast

We are still hyperventilating from watching Ariana Grande's game-changing music video for "thank u, next" — and we are not alone.

"The 'thank u, next' music video reached 1M likes in just 35 minutes. It’s the fastest video in HISTORY to do so," one Arianator wrote before another added, "Name a more iconic video, I'll wait."

However, even the biggest Ariana fans are having a hard time keeping track of all the cameos in this star-studded cast who paid homage to everyone's favorite teen movies Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, and Legally Blonde, while also reliving Ariana's past relationships with Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller, and Pete Davidson.

So, who is the guy next to Stefanie Drummond who is obsessed with Ariana snoring? And who are those girls in her Mean Girls squad? Luckily for you, we got the answers to those questions and more in our complete cast breakdown — starting with a barely recognizable and pregnant Miranda Sings: