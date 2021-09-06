Robin Antin Has Accumulated a Sizable Net Worth Since Starting Her Career in the '90s

If you have a deep affinity for girl groups, chances are, you may be familiar with Robin Antin . After stepping on the scene in the '90s, Robin created iconic girl groups including The Pussycat Dolls , Dirty Virgins, and Girlicious. Over the years, The Dolls have grown into one of the most notable girl groups in the industry.

Not only has Robin been instrumental in honing talent in the music and dance industries, but she’s also expanded her reach by entering the entrepreneurial world. From clothing lines to her work as a choreographer, Robin knows how to collect her coins. And naturally, social media is wondering just how much of a nest egg she's sitting on.

So, what is Robin Antin’s net worth? Read on to get the 4-1-1.