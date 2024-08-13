Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Forget About Simon — Hulu Announces Stassi Schroeder's New Series 'Stassi Says' Ariana is obviously busy, but there are plenty of other 'VPR' cast members who would be fun to see in the cast ... anyone except Tom Sandoval. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 13 2024, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@stassischroeder

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the fate of Vanderpump Rules. Bravo announced shortly after Season 11 ended that the series would be taking a filming hiatus. The network said the hiatus was simply to give the cast a break after the constant Scandoval filming. However, many see it as a death knell for the beloved show. After dealing with a rocky journey, Ariana Madix's star continues to rise. She was the host of Love Island USA and plays Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

When it comes to rocky journeys in reality TV, Stassi Schroeder knows a thing or two. She was a mainstay cast member of Vanderpump Rules for 8 seasons before being fired from the series. Since then, Stassi has focused on her family and personal projects, but now it appears that Stassi is ready to be back in the limelight full-time, as Hulu has announced a new docu-comedy series, Stassi Says, which follows her and a circle of friends. Who's in the cast?

Who is joining the cast of Stassi Schroeder's new docu-comedy series, 'Stassi Says?'

As of the time of this writing, it's unclear who exactly will be joining the cast alongside Stassi. With many thinking that Vanderpump Rules has unofficially been laid to rest, it's possible that some of the former cast members could be a part of the new series cast. Ariana is obviously busy, but there are plenty of other VPR cast members who would be fun to see in the cast ... anyone except Tom Sandoval.

What exactly is 'Stassi Says' about, and when will the series premiere on Hulu?

Stassi has kept busy in the years after her Vanderpump Rules departure. She's written a book and has launched a podcast. With this new series on the horizon, many of her fans are dying to know when the series will premiere.

Unfortunately, those thirsty fans will have to wait for an undetermined time, as there is currently no news about when the new series will premiere. Stassi made mistakes in the past that led to her firing from VPR, but after much reflection, she's ready to make her return to TV.

Stassi's road to redemption has been completely traveled years after she was fired from 'Vanderpump Rules.'

In 2020, during the protests following the murder of George Floyd, a former VPR cast member, Faith Stowers, shared that Stassi and Kristen Doute reported her to the police after saying she was a suspect police were looking for at that time.