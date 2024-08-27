Home > Viral News > Influencers "I Would Like to Set the Record Straight" — Raylee Rukavina's Sister Responds to Wedding Dress Drama (EXCLUSIVE) Raylee's sister claims that the dress was "completely unwearable." By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 27 2024, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: tiktok/@casze; Raylee Rukavina

Couture designer Cenderra Ca'Zanthia has stirred up a major batch of internet drama following claims that a bride-to-be named Raylee Rukavina stole her custom wedding dress. In a TikTok video posted on Aug. 24, Cenderra detailed the alleged theft and explained that Raylee refused to pay her balance after the dress was shipped, blocking the designer on all platforms.

Since then, Raylee has gone dark on social media, fueling rumors that she is in the wrong — however, Raylee's sister McKenzie has exclusively reached out to Distractify to share her side of the story and set the record straight. In fact, she claims that the designer lied about multiple aspects of the story and actually ignored Raylee and her family when they attempted to get in contact before the wedding.

Raylee Rukavina's sister says claims the dress was stolen are "completely inaccurate."

In an exclusive statement to Distractify, Raylee's sister has shared her side of the story — and it greatly differs from claims made by Cenderra. "[Raylee] put 60 percent down for payment," she said. "Her final dress fitting was canceled two days before their agreed appointment. The designer also failed to show up for the agreed Zoom meeting after canceling the final fitting." She also points out that the model in the fitting video has a completely different body shape to Raylee, which meant that it was unlikely to fit Raylee at all.

Raylee's sister also claims that Cenderra initially lied about shipping the dress and provided a fake tracking number, which led to the dress being delivered only two days before the wedding — and sure enough, she says it didn't fit.

"Per their contract, the dress was supposed to arrive Aug. 10," she said. "The designer lied about shipping the dress and sent a false tracking number. When the dress finally arrived TWO days before the wedding, Aug. 22, it was at least two sizes too small, leaving the dress completely unwearable on her wedding day, even after visiting a seamstress."

Because the dress didn't fit, McKenzie claims that her sister and mother were forced to frantically search for a brand new dress, and that they reached out to Cenderra for a shipping label to return the dress, though she was uncooperative.

"The bride and her mother tried to communicate with the designer, but there was no willingness whatsoever on her part. They requested a return label to ship the dress back to the designer," she told us. "Understandably upset, the bride and her mother decided to table the entire issue until Monday to frantically find a dress that would work for Raylee to walk down the aisle." Raylee's new dress is pictured above.

Cenderra has created a GoFundMe to recoup expenses for the "stolen" dress.

Since Cenderra's story went viral, she has created a GoFundMe page dedicated to recouping expenses caused by the "unethical client" experience. In her description, she shares her version of events: "We are facing significant financial challenges, loss, and emotional distress due to the unscrupulous and unethical tactics of Raylee Rukavina."

"To-date, she still has not paid the remaining balance or shipped the dress back. ... Due to her actions, I now must retain a lawyer and go through the legal processes to fight back for the possession of the custom gown and or payment for the final remaining balance due to me," Cenderra said. She has currently raised over $700 of her $12,500 goal.

However, in correspondence to Distractify, McKenzie claims that the full price of the dress was only $6,290 — and $3,774 of that sum had already been paid by Raylee before the dress was made.