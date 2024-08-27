Home > Viral News > Influencers Influencer Levi Coralynn Supports Her Younger Boyfriend William Conrad — What's Their Age Gap? William is the internet's favorite stay-at-home boyfriend. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 27 2024, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@willyum_conrad

It has been said that influencers Levi Coralynn and William Conrad are the epitome of a Gen Z couple. Not only are they famous on social media, totally reflect the younger generation's style and mannerisms, and met on Hinge, but they also bend gender norms within their relationship. Fans are obsessed with the fact that Levi is the breadwinner of the couple via her work as an OnlyFans model, and William is her doting, loving stay-at-home boyfriend.

Now that they're becoming more popular on TikTok, viewers want to know more about them — particularly whether they have an age gap. After all, their dynamic certainly suggests so, according to fans.

Levi and William do have an age gap — but only a small one.

Canadian couple Levi and William do, in fact, have an age gap between them; however, it's not as large as you may think. As of writing, Levi Coralynn is 26 years old, and William Conrad is 25, per an interview with Interview Magazine. As previously mentioned, though, some think their dynamic suggests an even larger imbalance.

After all, when asked by Interview if the couple had any "hall passes" — other people that their partner would allow them to sleep with if given the opportunity — he answered, "Martha Stewart or any cartoon redhead mom." So, he definitely likes older (redheaded) women. He has also previously told Business Insider that, while he used to work in the tech industry, he has no plans to return to the workforce anytime soon. And why would he? Levi seems to be raking in plenty of dough as a model and influencer, and he seems to be winning hearts as a homemaker.

