Influencer Jools Lebron Devastated as Someone Else Files for "Very Demure, Very Mindful" Trademark
"I feel like I dropped the ball."
Do the words "very demure, very mindful," ring a bell? The viral phrase has taken over the internet — and the entire world — over the last few weeks thanks to a TikTok creator named Jools Lebron. The influencer, who coined the phrase while making a video about doing her makeup and hair for work, has been open recently about how the popularity of her TikTok has helped her and her loved ones financially.
However, in a now-deleted TikTok that has been captured and shared on other social platforms, Jools tearfully shared to her audience that someone else has filed to trademark her popular catchphrase.
Here's what we know.
Jools Lebron shares that someone else has trademarked her viral phrase.
"Very demure, very mindful" originator Jools Lebron has been incredibly forthcoming about how the success of her meme has changed her life, particularly financially. In a recent TikTok, she shared that she has been able to pay for some of her transition with money the TikTok has made her, as well as helping her best friend move out of "the hood."
However, she feels that she's "dropped the ball" after someone else — a Washington state man named Jefferson Bates with no connection to Jools or the meme — has filed to trademark the viral phrase.
"I've just invested so much money and time into this," she said in a now-deleted TikTok, "and I feel like I did it wrong."
"I wanted this to do so much for my family and, like, provide for my transition," she continued, crying. "I feel like I dropped the ball. I feel like I f--ked up and, like, someone else has it now."
Jefferson's filing for trademark has come after weeks of "very demure, very mindful" flooding pop culture, with the phrase being utilized by major celebrities, brands, and even the president of the United States.
Now, some have suggested that Jools lawyer up and challenge his trademark filing — with some even theorizing that her deletion of the crying video may be an indication that she plans to do so.
"I really hope Jools can challenge the trademark process! They deserve to be able to sell merch! They made the word go viral. Period," one user on X (formerly Twitter) said.