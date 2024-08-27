Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Sophia Grace Announced Her New Pregnancy in 2024 and Will Soon Be a Mother of Two Baby No. 2 is well on their way! By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Updated Aug. 27 2024, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Sophia Grace

When you're on the internet or in the limelight for as long as Sophia Grace Brownlee has been, it can be an interesting experience to watch them grow up. Sophia first gained popularity in 2011 as part of the internet child duo of Sophia Grace & Rosie. She and Rosie McClelland posted wholesome child-like covers of songs like "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj. They were subsequently invited as guests on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and went on to become regulars on the talk show.

Article continues below advertisement

Their stars would only rise from there as they rode their childhood fame toward influencer status in their respective adult years. As far as Sophia Grace goes, she currently runs her own solo YouTube channel and has over 3.5 million subscribers. She's released some of her own music and still remains popular to this day. However, folks who haven't heard of her since her stints on Ellen may be surprised to know that the former child star-turned-influencer now has kids of her own!

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Sophia Grace has a kid of her own ... and one more on the way!

Sophia Grace first became pregnant back in October 2022 when she was 19 years old. At the time that she announced it on YouTube, she was already 21 weeks pregnant. She was incredibly excited at the time, though she specifically asked for nothing but positive vibes leading into her first experience with being a mother. On Feb. 26, 2023, she gave birth to her first son, River. A little over a year later, Sophia Grace revealed that she was expecting once again.

In yet another YouTube announcement posted on Aug. 26, 2024, Sophia Grace admitted that she was gearing up for yet another child. Much like her first video, she revealed that she was already about 20 weeks along and was expected to give birth in another few months. Sophia Grace admitted in her video, "I'm a very paranoid and anxious person. I always like to wait until I'm around the 20-week mark." She even had sonograms ready to show off.

Article continues below advertisement

She was already well-equipped with plenty of baby essentials including pacifiers and baby cream. As one might expect of someone who's happily expecting, she's all too excited to grow her own little family. "It's going to be so nice for [River] to have a younger sibling. And because they're quite close in age, they can grow up together and I just think that's really sweet," she explained in her video.

Article continues below advertisement

She was met with an outpouring of support from fans in her comments section. One person wrote, "She grew up so fast! Still can't believe our girl is a momma. Congratulations, beautiful!"