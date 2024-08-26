Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Where Are Sophia Grace and Rosie Now? The Latest Updates on Their Careers and Personal Lives Sophia Grace and Rosie are up to exciting new things now — here's a look at their lives today! By D.M. Published Aug. 26 2024, 4:59 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Internet stars Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland, once the pint-sized stars of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, won hearts with their viral cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" in 2011. The two quickly became viral stars – much to their own surprise.

“We honestly didn’t plan any of this,” Sophia told Celeb Mix. “So many of my family and friends would say to my Mum and Dad, ‘Oh, so she’s so good, she’s got a great voice, you should put up a video of her singing on YouTube,’ but they were always totally against the idea because they just felt that I was too young.”

More than a decade later, the cousins have grown up, charted their own paths, and remained close. One of them has even welcomed children. For those who remember the rapping sensations, here's an update on what Sophia Grace and Rosie are up to now.

Sophia Grace Brownlee is a singer, designer and a new mom!

Sophia Grace Brownlee’s life has been a whirlwind since she rose to viral stardom. The England native has shifted from her viral fame to a more serious entertainment career. She has released several music singles and actively engages with her fans on social media. Sophia has more than 3 million subscribers on YouTube, where she shares life and career updates. And while their viral days on The Ellen DeGeneres Show are behind them, Sophia Grace and Rosie remain beloved figures in pop culture.

In 2022, Sophia made headlines by announcing her pregnancy, surprising many longtime fans. She welcomed her first child in 2023 and shared her journey into motherhood with her followers. A year later, Sophia announced that she was expecting her second baby, and she is super excited about it.

“I am so excited to be doing this video, I’ve been hiding this for a super long time,” she said. “I have actually seen some of you guys guessed it in the comments and I really wanted to be like, ‘Yes, I am.’” Sophia further explained that she wanted to wait until she reached the 20-week milestone before sharing the news with her fans, because she is “a very paranoid, very anxious person.”

Source: Instagram/@rosiergm Rosie McClelland poses for photo on Instagram

Sophia Grace’s cousin Rosie McClelland is making a name for herself also.

Rosie McClelland, often remembered as the adorable sidekick to Sophia Grace, has also carved out her own identity in the entertainment world. Now a teenager, Rosie has released music of her own, including singles that have gained attention on streaming platforms.