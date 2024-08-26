Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Who Is Sophia Grace Dating as She Announces Her Second Pregnancy? "Because I have always been in the spotlight, I feel like I want something just to keep to myself," she said previously. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 26 2024, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It's been a minute since YouTube star Sophia Grace Brownlee was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Now the former child star is 21 years old and pregnant with her second child.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Sophia Grace dating? Is this the same guy the British social media star was with when she announced her first pregnancy? Here's what we know about the father of her son and who she is dating now.

Article continues below advertisement

So, is Sophia Grace dating anyone?

When the influencer announced she was expecting her first child, River, a son who was born in February 2023, she talked about the identity of her partner, whom she'd been dating for two years at that time.

"Because I have always been in the spotlight, I feel like I want something just to keep to myself," the then 19-year-old said in October 2022. "Just something that I can keep private and that I can just enjoy myself and not have to share it with everyone."

Article continues below advertisement

Sophia Grace added, "I would be completely happy to share him and I would be completely happy for him to be in my videos. But I feel like when he's confident enough to be in them, then maybe we could do that and it'll be really fun." At the time of writing, River's dad does not seem to be a part of her social media accounts.

Article continues below advertisement

Sophia Grace is pregnant with her second child. Is she married?

Sophia Grace shared the news of her second pregnancy to her YouTube channel on Aug. 25, 2024. “I’ve been hiding this for a super long time," she told her 3.5 million subscribers.

“I’m a very paranoid and anxious person. I always like to wait until I’m around the 20-week mark,” she added. “I’ve had both of my scans and everything’s been fine so far, which is really good.”

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Sophia Grace did not say anything about who the child's father is or if he is the same person she was dating when she had her son. Although fans may wonder if the red carpet regular is married, for now, she is keeping that aspect of her family life just as private as she did in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans think they know who Sophia Grace's baby daddy is.

Per YourTango, some invested fans are convinced Sophia Grace is with a guy named Jordan Reilly. It's also been speculated that Jordan has a rap sheet, involving two separate drug charges in the YouTuber's hometown, Harlow, England. This would explain why the soon-to-be mom of two has not revealed her significant other's identity, even as she prepares to expand their family.

Jordan's Facebook profile photo seems to bolster the theory, as he is holding a baby who looks very similar to River. Moreover, shortly after Sophia announced her first pregnancy, Jordan posted an ultrasound photo to his Facebook along with the caption, "I didn’t get to put this up first, but I love you unreal amounts and I cannot wait until [you're] here to express the love I have for you, my savior! I love you until the end."