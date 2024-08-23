Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Teacher With Speech Impediment Responds to Critics, Defends Her Ability to Teach Phonics "Everyone around us loves it." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 23 2024, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @carl7__ - @miss.daniii

A teacher with a speech impediment is responding back to online critics who questioned her efficacy in being a classroom instructor because of the way she speaks. Both this teacher and her two sisters also speak in a similar manner, and they both posted videos addressing the hate their voices receive.

One of the sisters, Jadyn Carle (@carl7__), seems to be taking the "kill them with kindness" approach. Jadyn regularly uploads a variety of lifestyle content to TikTok with her two sisters featured in many of the clips.

Source: TikTok

In a recent clip Jadyn posted online, she replies to a comment left by another TikTok user grinning the whole time and asking the individual a simple question: "Why do you care?" The reply left by the other TikToker states that Jadyn and her sisters sound like children when they speak. "The R's sounds like a child learning to talk.. need to work on it," they wrote.

Madi and Jadyn reveal speech therapy did not work for them.

They also added that she should attend therapy to retrain the way she speaks as well. "Speech therapy would help. And I would NEVER want to sound like JoJo S," they wrote. "All the comments on my sisters' video look like this," the TikToker says. "Or some form of, go to speech therapy, you sound like JoJo Siwa, you sound ridiculous, you sound like a baby," she says, smiling into the lens.

@carl7__ Replying to @DeeNic0330 @_dailymadii do we have a speech impediment? At least thats what all your comments are saying. ♬ original sound - Jadyn carle Source: TikTok | @carl7__

"So I'm replying to this one," she says, gesturing to the comment with two hands. She begins her reply by indicating that her and her sisters did, indeed, undergo speech therapy treatments. "We all went to speech therapy let me just put that out in the air. So no, it did not work, clearly. As we still talk the way we do," Jadyn explained.

The TikToker went on to state that she and her siblings are unbothered by the way that they speak and "it doesn't bother" them. She also countered the highlighted reply in her clip with some of her own advice: that the person should focus on fixing their personality instead of worrying about Jadyn's way of speaking.

"We also love the way we talk. Like it's us. It's what makes us, us. And everyone around us loves it too. Maybe instead of trying to fix how we talk you should fix your heart. Because y'all are mean and you guys need to fix that. But we do seriously love the way we talk and it doesn't bother us."

She ultimately said that the negative comments her and her sister see online don't really bother them that much. "So I guess if you wanna comment mean things, comment mean things, because it just makes us laugh."

Dani defends her accent, despite criticism for being a teacher who teaches phonics.

One of the three sisters, Dani (@miss.daniii) uploaded a video of her own, addressing the concerns folks expressed with her voice. "I have been asked about my voice accent a lot recently. I mean I work alone about eight of my 10 tables asked where I was from."

Just like Jadyn, however, she didn't seem too perturbed with the online response to their voices. "Everyone I know thinks it's so cute and they love it. There is 11 of us grandkids in my family and 9 of us talk like this."

Dani went on to add that she isn't too concerned with performing her job effectively. "And although I am teaching phonics this year I think I've figured it out where I can figure out the vowel or [not discernible]...so, I think I'm good."

Some of the TikToker's other videos document what her life is like on a daily basis working as a second grade teacher and her life surrounding that. In this clip, she details how she plans on styling her school's "Spirit Day" outfit and wanted to get feedback from other users on the app.

However in this video, and several other clips she posted, the comments appear to have been disabled. This has presumably been done as a means of mitigating any debate or mean commentary pertaining to her voice.

@miss.daniii 3 main points after reading all my DMS ♬ original sound - Missdaniiii Source: TikTok | @miss.daniii